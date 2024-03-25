“H*ll of a Productive Training Session”: Phil Heath Teases Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Cameo in Upcoming Documentary

Phil Heath has hyped up his upcoming documentary – Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story. The feature film discusses his journey from injury to return to the stage in 2020, with various personal accounts from friends, colleagues, and onstage competitors. He recently posted a glimpse of the movie on Instagram, featuring special guest Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The clip seems to be from one of his old training sessions. Heath performed some preacher curls alongside Johnson while they laughed and took turns on the bench. Both looked incredibly jacked, with veins popping out of their arms.

The duo also had the founder of GSTQ Dany Garcia and fitness coach Dave Rienzi accompany them on their workout shenanigans. Together, they worked out at The Rock’s Iron Paradise gym back in 2019.

In the caption, Heath mentioned how that arm day with the wrestler-turned-actor proved to be productive. Turns out, he and Johnson got together to discuss the prospects of documenting the bodybuilder’s life after their workout. What began as a fun workout at the gym turned into a significant stepping stone in Heath’s life.

“The ‘Arm Day’ that turned into a deep discussion about me going back to the Olympia Stage in 2020 to film Breaking Olympia.”

From ideation to the final execution, Heath showed a glimpse of how ‘The Rock’ helped him with the documentary. An ordinary training session eventually led to a day of planning and development.

“I guess we can all agree that this was one h*ll of a productive training session.”

Since the documentary is charted for release soon, Heath has been sharing various teasers from it. These clips feature many yesteryear heroes like Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman. It also portrays the relationship with his competitors like Kai Greene.

Phil Heath confesses his honest take on bodybuilding

Amongst various clips that Heath released on Instagram from his upcoming documentary, one of them featured various bodybuilding icons talking about the sport. Beginning with Heath, he confessed how he couldn’t wrap his head around athletes’ unbelievable physiques. Being that ripped and getting on stage to flaunt every striation on various muscles was as wild enough as the fact that people paid to watch it all.

The clip then progresses to a take from Jay Cutler, who affirmed that the sport could get brutal towards friendships quickly. Meanwhile, onstage competitor Kai Greene spoke about how awe-inspiring the stage was every time one got up on it. Heath had presented his life in a nutshell with the teaser and documentary and ended up with a mixed bag of opinions on the sport,