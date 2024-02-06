How Many Times Has Chris Bumstead Won Mr. Olympia? Discovering the Classic Physique Champion’s Bodybuilding Journey

Throughout Mr. Olympia’s history, the introduction of the Classic Physique category in 2016 gave the masses some of the most iconic bodybuilders. Chris Bumstead worked his way to the top and has dominated the section for a while now. While his wins weren’t easy to achieve, his dedication to the sport paid off and made him the GOAT of the category.

When did Chris Bumstead begin competing?

After winning his pro card in 2016 at 21, Bumstead chose the Classic Physique category despite suggestions to go to the Men’s Open. Since then, he found his home and began training under his brother-in-law, Iain Valliere. His first win came in 2019 after beating his longtime onstage rival, Breon Ansley. But before that, he had to cross some health-related hurdles that challenged his title.

What health issues does CBum suffer from?

In 2018, the prospects for the Mr. Olympia title looked promising. However, Bumstead witnessed his legs retaining too much water and rushed to the hospital to get it checked. After a lot of careful consideration and diagnosis, Bumstead announced that he was suffering from an autoimmune disease called IGA Nephropathy, which targets the kidneys.

This disease led to him falling back and losing the title in 2018. The next year, he suffered from a hernia but powered through it to bag the Sandow for the Classic Physique category.

So, how many titles does Chris Bumstead have?

His winning streak began in 2019 and has been going ever since. Bumstead has a total of five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles. And he’s already preparing for his next championship with full force.

Who pushed CBum to do better on stage?

Throughout his bodybuilding career, Bumstead has always been open about his rivalries with fellow Classic Physique contenders. After he dethroned Breon Ansley in 2019, he confessed that while the duo have often bantered in public, Ansley pushed him to be better. After the latter’s move to 212 Olympia, the onstage rivals buried their hatchets and wished each other good luck.

Bumstead’s latest on-stage top competitor is the Brazilian beast, Ramon Dino. The duo improves their physiques every year, making it harder for judges and fans to pick the best out of the best.

Bumstead recently admitted that Ramon played a massive role in motivating him to be better on stage. While the duo share a friendly relationship and often collaborate, their camaraderie is often welcomed by fans.