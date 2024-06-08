Chris Bumstead Reveals His ‘Biggest Cheat Code in Life’ to Achieve Success

Having Chris Bumstead as one of the modern-day bodybuilding icons has inspired an entire generation of fitness enthusiasts to be more empathetic and vulnerable. This is because of how open he’s been to his fans about his journey, taking them through every challenge.

Throughout his career, he found success in the form of five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles after years of hard work. Yet, as Bumstead prepares for the upcoming season and a potential sixth title, his mindset surrounding success and victory is eye-opening.

In a recent short compilation of videos, Bumstead put together some clips of him battling several obstacles throughout his life so far. What tied them all together was his never-say-never attitude that helped him combat tough situations.

The idea behind the compilation was to talk to his fans about the true definition of success that he believes in. He firmly stated that the concept of success included facing failures, and one couldn’t avoid the existence of either while undertaking any goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bumstead (@cbum)

“If your definition of success is, win or lose, giving everything you’ve got and growing / learning along the way, then you’re setting yourself up for success.”

So, when faced with the question of rising from failure to learn and recompose oneself, Bumstead revealed that he applied his biggest cheat code in such situations. Instead of analyzing every step to a goal as a means to success or failure, he asked fellow fitness enthusiasts to focus on the bigger picture.

“I really think the biggest cheat code in life is just going after it and not being concerned of whether or not you fail at one specific task.”

That’s how he bagged multiple titles and reigned supreme not just in the sport but also as a public figure online. Being open about his struggles has gotten Bumstead a long way in his bodybuilding journey, and he now inspires others to be the same.

Chris Bumstead also credited pain for its role in success

Recently, Bumstead’s brand Raw Nutrition inaugurated a new fitness space and organized a seminar featuring him, Hany Rambod, and several others. Of all the subjects they spoke and interacted about with the audience, one of them in particular made the icon emotional.

When the experts discussed how getting over fear impacted their success, Bumstead went the extra mile and pointed out the significance of pain in the situation. Teary-eyed, he highlighted his observations on some of the most successful people he knew and how they’d gotten on top after enduring great pain. While it helped them grow strong and resilient, they wouldn’t wish the hurt on anybody close. Similarly, Bumstead had to cross several hurdles to get to the top, but he does not want to let his child go through the same.