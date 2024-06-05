Chris Bumstead Gets Emotional While Admitting the Role of Pain in Success

Bodybuilders like Chris Bumstead have set a golden standard of honest and transparent fitness influencers. Having a reputation for being openly vulnerable, he even ended up motivating other fitness enthusiasts to express themselves.

At the recent gym inauguration organized by his company, Raw Nutrition, Bumstead participated in a panel discussion. The large audience was excited to interact and hear him talk about life, fitness, and his hurdles. All of these subjects snowballed into a flood of emotions that he wasn’t afraid to show on stage.

The two-day event featured several other activities, including a glimpse and tryout of the new fitness space. The seminar featuring Bumstead, Hany Rambod, and the founders of the company was a cherry on top for those who sought insights into the industry. However, people left with life lessons about success and how it emerged from pain.

The Classic Physique champion’s clip was posted by the social media team of Raw Nutrition, where he highlighted the role of pain in creating several successful people. He truly believed that pain was a driving force for people to chase success. This made him emotional as he admitted to witnessing instances of this situation around him.

“It’s f***ed up, everyone always…they look at people up top and they wanna be that person. But there’s a lot of s*t that all of these guys go through that you guys don’t want.”

This pain, he believed, manifests itself in such a way that successful people wouldn’t wish on anybody, especially their children. Keeping their offspring out of such situations gave them some respite. And once their intentions are clear, it only leads to a better environment back at home and stronger bonds.

“It shapes our resilience, strengthens our closest bonds, and propels us towards success that is grounded in the purest form of authenticity.”

In his life, Bumstead had to push through several hurdles to make it up on stage, let alone win his first Mr. Olympia title. Since his partner, Courtney King, was also a part of the bodybuilding industry, being a Miss Bikini Olympia herself, the couple knew the hardships of competition. Perhaps that’s why, when they had a baby, they wished to not train her to become a bodybuilder.

Chris Bumstead and Courtney King’s bold opinions on their daughter’s potential career

Being bodybuilder parents, both Bumstead and King were overjoyed to welcome their daughter recently. They previously uploaded a Q&A video where they answered some pressing questions about themselves and the baby. One of their fans asked them what they’d want their daughter to become and if they’d let her train for bodybuilding.

Surprisingly, the couple seemed to be against the idea of letting their child pursue the career that showered them with success. Instead, Bumstead felt she could be better off training for other sports like tennis, gymnastics, football, etc. King also mentioned that if at all she was interested in the field, they might get her to consider fitness or even powerlifting. Their hesitance to push their child into their careers at a young age showed their care and concern right away.