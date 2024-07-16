Chris Bumstead Stuns Bodybuilding World With an Unseen Throwback From Last Year’s Mr. Olympia

The Mr. Olympia Classic Physique this year will witness the champions come up with some of their best physiques on stage. And Chris Bumstead seems to be preparing like a beast for his grand reveal. Last year, he won his fifth consecutive title with what was arguably one of the best classic physique blueprints ever.

While this year’s prep work is still in progress, where he has been busy training with his coach, Hany Rambod, one cannot forget his top-notch conditioning last year. He recently posted a throwback picture of him on stage, presenting his final form from 2023.

While the two pictures in the carousel carried no caption, they showed off just how intricately every striation popped up. Bumstead is the reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion and for the right reasons even.

The level of detailing that the two photos portrayed, where one showed off his overall physique while the other was a zoomed-in look into each grain on his skin, was a testament to his winning genetics.

Needless to say, fans went crazy over the set of photos, gawking at his size and details. Fellow competitor Urs Kalecinski teased:

“You should try some Men’s Physique…”

Fitness icon Max Taylor brought an important observation to the table:

“bro got hip striations…”

Veteran bodybuilder Milos Sarcev couldn’t help but praise Bumstead:

“Outstanding…”

A fan was excited to see what the bodybuilding icon would bring on stage this season:

“Damn. Excited to see if you’ll be able to beat that (version) of yours at this years Olympia…”

Finally, athlete Michael Burwell put forth a realization:

“If he went into open it would be terrifying for the opps”

Bumstead’s prep this year has admittedly been chaotic, with a successful business and a newborn to look after. But he’s known to roll with the punches and calls it all balanced to make himself less stressed and more focused.

For Chris Bumstead, the chaos is now a lifestyle

Since becoming a father, Bumstead has not shied away from showing the real side of parenthood while he had actively been preparing for the competition. Taking care of his child while minding his meals, working out at his home gym, and making sure to travel as and when necessary for his business commitments – it all sounds exhausting, but Bumstead pulled it off.

Bumstead has, so far, juggled his competition prep and managing a new fitness space for his brand, Raw Nutrition. Amidst all this, he also took the time to interact with fans and made sure to be present across various events, ultimately giving rise to a new way of living for himself.

He often credited his partner, Courtney King, for being his best support system through all of this since she would hold the fort down while he was out. Currently, he still feels he’s living his best life despite being on the run always, and he attributes that to his mindset.