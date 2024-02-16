"Could Reduce the Severity of Your Cold...": Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Truth About Whether Vitamin C Kills Colds

When someone catches a cold, they first reach for a vitamin C supplement or orange juice. People do that thinking it helps cure our colds and boost the immune system. However, is that true? Does vitamin C cure colds? To give a better perception of this, none other than 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals his take in his newsletter.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold writes about whether vitamin C kills colds or not. Over the years, vitamin C has been the most prevalent way to get rid of a cold when one catches it. However, what Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests is that if you want to fight against it, don’t wait until you fall sick; take it beforehand.

Arnold cites a research study that identified that there is no use in consuming vitamin C after a cold has already hit you, as it won’t be effective. This does not mean you should completely keep away from vitamin C. It’s best to take it before you fall sick.

“New research suggests that taking vitamin C preventatively could reduce the severity of your cold and make your symptoms less miserable.”

In the study conducted, participants consumed vitamin C before falling ill and continued the supplement during their illness. Comparatively, those who took vitamin C noticed milder symptoms by 66 percent.

However, Arnold writes that though the symptoms might reduce, it will not affect the duration of the cold. Once an individual takes a vitamin C pill, our immune cells attack the virus cells, which leads to inflammation and damage. The reason is that vitamin C is an important antioxidant; it may hamper this collateral damage, reducing symptom severity.

Therefore, Arnold suggests a few ways for his fellow village members to improve vitamin C in their bodies. The consumption of oranges, pineapple, kiwi, bell peppers, strawberries, papaya, and grapefruit in your diet will help improve your vitamin C levels in the body. Moreover, the Austrian Oak was not the only one who discussed vitamin C. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman also shed light on this once.

Does vitamin C help stave off colds and flu? Dr. Andrew Huberman shares his insight, supporting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s thoughts

A healthy immune system is integral to fitness and overall health. Vitamin C is often touted as an immune booster that helps cure colds and flu. However, Dr. Andrew Huberman squashed this age-old myth and explained it in detail.

Famous neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman discussed the topic in his podcast, “How to Prevent and Treat Colds and Flu.” Allergies, infections, and fatigue can lead to colds and flu, but is Vitamin C the way to mitigate it? While vitamin C is an integral nutrient and ally for healthy immune function, it may not help many people.

Research showed that individuals find the most effective way to bring down a cold is to make it last for a brief time or use vitamin C to prevent it. But vitamin C doesn’t have any effect on a cold once you are already ill. Adding to the insight, he stated that individuals who aren’t familiar with taking heavy dosages of vitamin C can experience health distress if they do so.

Citrus fruits like lemon, orange, and berries contain high levels of Vitamin C. However, Huberman adds that it’s not an efficacious investment for staving off colds and enhancing the immune system.