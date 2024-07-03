$2-Million Rich Ronnie Coleman Reveals How He Spends His Money During a Home Visit

Decades worth of hard work and hustling led Ronnie Coleman to reign supreme over the bodybuilding world. The eight-time Mr. Olympia has seen it all – from struggles to success. Yet, all he focuses on, at the age of 60, is loving his work and family and dedicating as much time to his passion as possible.

Life may not have been the way he planned- right from his shift from professional football to bodybuilding or the tragic medical issues that took over his quality of life. But enduring it all with a smile, Coleman has served as an inspiration for generations, with his story and ideologies taking the front seat.

In a recent video posted by his partner apparel brand, YoungLA, he took fans on a tour of his new house, showed off his cars, and talked about the changes in his life. Known for his gym worth $2 million, his new house held the potential for more such avenues.

A year or so ago, Coleman went on to sell his house of 26 years, wanting a bigger space for himself and his family. Eventually, he settled at a quaint mansion in South Arlington, with all the facilities he would need and more.

“I am truly loving it here. I mean, it’s very quiet all the time. I’ve been here for a whole year and I’ve met ONE neighbour…this is the best solitude I’ve ever had in my whole entire life.”

He then flaunted his cars parked in the garage with customized license plates. The two Escalade SUVs were well-equipped for Coleman’s big family, and he took pride in being able to accommodate everyone. He recalled how he sold his Hummer, Bently, and Dodge Charger because he barely used them.

Other than that, the former bodybuilder’s mansion boasted of a serene swimming pool where he’d often take his physiotherapy sessions. Even at 60, Coleman wished to transition back to normal as soon as he could.

“I’m thinking…maybe a year and a half, I’ll be able to walk unassisted…my large muscle groups are working really fine ‘cuz I workout everyday…”

Coleman has been in and out of various therapy sessions due to his medical history and multiple surgeries. Having endured it all before finally reaching break even, he finally seems to have found the right path for him.

Ronnie Coleman might get back on his feet soon

Since he retired from the Olympia stage, Coleman has unfortunately drawn quite a lot of attention and sympathy for a series of health issues. From broken hips to multiple surgeries on his spine, fans have been upset about seeing their idol suffer. But a ray of hope came in recently in the form of a therapy center in Dubai.

The MAD Recovery Center posted about Coleman and his condition a while ago and stated a positive outlook on how he might do in the future. Their goal was to utilize various forms of therapy to help the bodybuilding GOAT get back up on his feet. A session later, he reported feeling already quite better, with his back muscles feeling less sore. With this, he hopes to start walking without the help of any equipment as soon as he can.