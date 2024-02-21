How Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Become Governor and Other Frequently Asked Questions

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arnold Schwarzenegger has lived through multiple facets of being a public figure, with many careers to his name. Starting his journey by preparing to be a strength athlete, in his 76-year-old life, he transitioned through bodybuilding, acting, politics, and more with ease. Now that he has achieved numerous goals even in his senior years, one can look back at his public presence to witness where it all began.

How did Arnold Schwarzenegger become a governor?

It’s no secret that Schwarzenegger was appointed Governor of California in 2003 for two consecutive terms before he left office. However, this wasn’t his first introduction to the White House. Since he had a rich background in health, fitness, and bodybuilding, President George W. Bush appointed the former Mr. Olympia as the Chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports in 1990.

Later, his political connections grew with his association with the Kennedy family due to his ex-wife. While he was married into a family of Democrats, he ran with Republican ideologies and stuck with them. Eventually, in 2003, Democrat Gray Davis faced a recall, and Schwarzenegger was the top choice as the state’s governor.

The Hollywood star then completed Davis’ term from 2003–2007 and was re-elected for another term from 2006–2011. Due to California’s constitutional laws, he couldn’t continue for a third term. His governorship ended on a good note but was followed by a rough personal scandal and a divorce.

Who was Arnold Schwarzenegger married to?

In 1986, Schwarzenegger tied the knot with journalist Maria Shriver, who was the niece of John F. Kennedy. The couple had four children together before Shriver called for divorce in 2011.

Currently, Schwarzenegger is in a relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan. They’ve been together for over a decade and have often attended events.

How many children does Arnold Schwarzenegger have?

The Terminator star has five children. Published author Katherine Schwarzenegger, producer Christina Schwarzenegger, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, bodybuilder and real estate agent Joseph Baena, and his youngest son Christopher Schwarzenegger.

When did Schwarzenegger quit bodybuilding?

After his last Mr. Olympia title in 1980, which proved to be one of the most controversial championships, he fully transitioned to Hollywood. He’s now popular for many successful movie series, including The Terminator, Hercules, and The Expendables.

How much did Arnold Schwarzenegger weigh during his prime?

Schwarzenegger’s weight during his bodybuilding prime ranged from anywhere between 235 and 260 lbs.

Does Schwarzenegger have his own sports festival?

Launched in 1986, Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with bodybuilding promoter Jim Lorimer to establish the Arnold Classic. Later, the championship grew inclusive enough to include more strength-based sports, like Strongman.

Currently, the Arnold Classic is set to kick off soon, in the first week of March, at the Columbus Convention Centre.