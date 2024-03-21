“Is Literally a Childhood Dream...”: Wesley Vissers Shares Heartwarming Note After Winning Arnold Classic and Getting Trophies From His Idol Arnold Schwarzenegger

It is quite difficult to accomplish consecutive feats in the world of bodybuilding. There were many challenges in front of Wesley Vissers. Nevertheless, he managed to win both Arnold Classic Physique events this year. In a lengthy and touching Instagram post, the Dutch Oak expressed his appreciation to everyone who has supported him along the way.

He began the post by thanking his devoted fan base. Before the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, many people questioned Vissers, but many others also showed their support for the bodybuilder. Both the encouragement and the criticism that the Dutch Oak received in the lead-up to his achievements are much appreciated.

The ups and downs of Wesley Vissers’ career have taught him valuable lessons. All of the hard times have paid off, as per the Dutch Oak:

“I knew that one day this would become reality on stage, but to have it happen at both Arnold Classics is literally a childhood dream come true.”

In addition to the overwhelming support, he made sure to mention his childhood idol, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Austrian Oak was also the one who bestowed both of the titles on Vissers in the event.

Schwarzenegger tagged him as one of the finest classic bodybuilders he’s seen in a while, which was a big compliment as per the Dutch Oak. There aren’t many bodybuilders who have gotten compliments from the Austrian Oak himself, and this was surely another achievement for Vissers.

Not only did Vissers express his gratitude to Schwarzenegger and his admirers, but he also gave recognition to his loved ones. He stressed how important their roles were throughout his journey:

“They all play their own crucial role in my journey and will forever be thankful for their willingness to be part of this adventure. On to many more!”

The next big thing for Wesley Vissers

Wesley Vissers has gone through a whirlwind of emotions this whole month. The bodybuilder has come a long way in a short duration of time, but he still has a long way to go. A subsequent IG post by the Dutch Oak announced his 2024 Mr. Olympia aspirations. By all accounts, Vissers had been unbeatable in the two Arnold Classic Physique competitions.

The Dutch Oak utterly destroyed Ramon Dino, who had been a fan favorite in the US edition of the event. Vissers has put on some impressive muscle mass this year. Many, including fans, now see him as a potential threat to Chris Bumstead, the reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion. The anticipation of the next big event has been building, but only time will tell whether it was worthwhile.