“Here to Defend Myself”: Popular Bodybuilding Coach Confesses the Real Reason Behind Banking on Sam Sulek’s Popularity

While bodybuilding has taken a turn, with many fitness enthusiasts taking to social media to offer tips, tricks, and advice, there are downsides. Influencers like Sam Sulek have grabbed the attention of fans who make it their goal to build a body like the popular ones. Unfortunately, the sport does not have a one-size-fits-all approach, and many end up paying permanent damages for temporary fun. Coaches like Greg Doucette have therefore adopted various ways to warn people of the dangers of the sport.

21-year-old Sulek became popular for his unique workout, diet, and wildly jacked body. His diet has an insane amount of calories, which, for a normal person to consume and then burn, seems quite unreasonable and false. And for the same reason, Doucette has taken up the responsibility of issuing disclaimers after many of his videos, so fans can stay educated on healthy practices. Yet, the powerlifter-turned-coach had to recently clarify his stance.

After claims about Doucette wanting to simply bank on Sulek’s popularity, the coach came clean on his intentions. He made it clear that he never criticized the 21-year-old’s every single move.

“When he says something that I agree with, I give him props for it. When he says something that I don’t agree with, I’m going to disagree with it. But does that mean I’m trying to destroy him or does that mean I’m simply trying to criticize both the good and the bad…”

Claims of Doucette, a senior fitness persona, trying to hate on and destroy Sulek’s career were prevalent. However, the IFBB coach explained:

“When I try to say hey, I agree with this and I disagree with that. It’s not because I hate him! It’s not because I’m trying to tear him down. I’m using him as a way to deliver a message to the masses.”

When it comes to banking on Sulek’s popularity, however, Doucette had a valid justification for why he frequently made videos on him.

“Sam is more popular than me. He has a bigger following than me. And so by using Sam in my videos, it allows me to reach a greater audience.”

Putting an end to this feud, Doucette concluded with how he admired Sulek’s bodybuilding knowledge and wished him the best. The IFBB pro has encountered several such influencers whose videos he debunks and provides the correct context for.

Bodybuilding coach Greg Doucette and the case of ‘natty or not’

Sam Sulek is not the only fitness influencer to have witnessed Doucette go after his advice and opinions. The IFBB Pro has caught on to many such public personalities who have claimed to be all-natural during training. And while he has clarified that he isn’t against performance-enhancing drugs, he cares for transparency.

One of the influencers whom he often picks up as a subject for his videos is Alex Eubank. The young star rose to popularity with his Greek god-like physique. Yet he denies the use of any kind of PEDs and claims that his gains are all natural. Doucette often calls him out for it, asking for honesty. And while there are many such influencers to tackle, the pro-coach debunks myths one jacked fitness freak at a time.