“Cracked Me Wide Open”: Courtney King and Chris Bumstead Celebrated Her First Mother’s Day With a Heartfelt Note

This Mother’s Day was special for both Chris Bumstead and his partner Courtney King, with their newborn daughter, Bradley Shay, finally making an appearance. As they embarked upon the next chapter of their life as parents, King penned a beautiful note for her daughter on the occasion.

Being her first special occasion as a mother, King has been constantly open and vocal about her birth experience and how Bumstead supported her throughout the journey. The couple had announced pregnancy during Thanksgiving last year, and fans had been eagerly awaiting it since then.

In an ode to all mothers across the globe, King expressed her respect and awe for the role and what it entailed. Although she had been anticipating it, the real pressure had truly begun the moment she birthed her daughter. Recounting her experience so far, she couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed about her new phase.

“Today is my first Mothers Day. I haven’t been on this journey very long, but what I can say so far is that this journey feels like its already cracked me wide open.”

The bodybuilding world had immediately hopped in to wish the new mama a Happy Mother’s Day. Bumstead’s coach, Hany Rambod, was excited about the occasion.

“Happy Mother’s Day Court!…”

His wife joined in the celebration.

“Happy Mother’s Day…”

Phil Heath’s wife, Shurie Cremona, also stepped in to wish Courtney on her first Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, fellow Bikini Olympia competitor Angelica Teixeira expressed her joy.

“So beautiful! Happy Mother’s Day…”

Fitness influencer Maria Carvajal also complimented King with her wishes.

“Happy Mother’s Day beautiful”

Finally, Bumstead stepped in and unveiled his pride and joy for his partner and daughter.

“My girls…”

But the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique did not stop there. He made sure to make his lady feel special with a dedicated post on his feed.

Chris Bumstead Wished His Partner a Happy Mother’s Day

While King spoke about how every experience felt new and unknown as she learned along the way, her partner, Bumstead, seemed to have a different perspective altogether. Given how she took care of everything and seemed to be navigating through the journey smoothly, he wrote how it felt as if she had been a mother for ages.

“Me and Bradley are so lucky to have such a strong and supportive mom to take care of our little family.”

He also took the opportunity to wish both his mother and King’s mother since they also played a crucial role in bringing up his daughter. Surrounded by the women he admired, he admitted how they truly made the world go round.