Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Easiest Hack to Boost Mental Health

It’s back to basics for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who often notes various hiccups in the field of diet and exercise in his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’. These observations are always followed by some solution or habit advice that could help people have a better experience.

Under the regular segment ‘Number you won’t forget‘ in his recent newsletter, he talked about the number five: related to servings. It turns out that these servings were for fruits and vegetables throughout the day to encourage better mental health.

Schwarzenegger highlighted multiple studies on the consumption of fruits and vegetables that linked the foods to the brain and its functioning. One of the studies, which extended for up to 15 years, even suggested a visible improvement in mental health issues due to multiple servings of fruits and vegetables.

Specifically, five servings of both foods combined could bring about a 20% reduction in issues such as depression. One can eat their way into a happier mood if they follow these serving numbers.

“We don’t know why we see the association, but adding a few servings of fruits and vegetables daily only seems to have upside.”

One could guess that a consistent supply of fiber, vitamins, and minerals could nourish the body and set forth a chain of events that ultimately affect the brain. While the true process is not evident yet, there’s no harm in amping up the amount of veggies and fruits in one’s daily life.

“Even three servings daily are linked to immunity and longevity benefits.”

Additionally, it’s easy to accommodate them since so many recipes and foods include increased portions of veggies and fruits. Think smoothies, soups, salads, etc., that could not only serve as a vehicle for nutrients but also fit in one’s daily quota of them. But if the number of servings is less, Schwarzenegger still found a positive about it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed how fruits and vegetables fight cardiovascular diseases

Fruits and vegetables contain a bunch of nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, and other components, which are likely to kickstart biological mechanisms to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. That’s why Schwarzenegger has been encouraging people to include more of them in one’s diet.

However, if five servings every day isn’t possible, he revealed how even two servings could lead to a significant difference in one’s health, particularly cardiovascular fitness. These fruits and vegetables could reduce the risk of stroke, coronary heart disease, and many more, leading to the prevention of mortality.