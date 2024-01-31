Resurfaced Video Shows Arnold Schwarzenegger Hyping Strongman Beast Eddie Hall on His Insane 1000+ Lbs World Record

Across various strength and power sports, fitness enthusiasts are often enthralled by the showmanship that comes with such competitions. One of the peak moments in power sports came in 2016 when British Strongman Eddie Hall created history with a record-breaking deadlift. And he did so in front of his idol – Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Arnold Classic Australia in 2016 saw a new champion emerge at the deadlifting zone. With Arnold Schwarzenegger cheering along on the sidelines, Hall suffered an injury after lifting an ungodly amount of weight that set his name in stone. Yet, he completed the challenge, and a new Strongman contender emerged.

The competition and weights to deadlift were all set. Hall had to conquer above 1000 lbs to set a record. The athlete had already been a professional strongman competitor at this point and was ready to set a world record.

Surrounded by loud cheers all around, Hall did it. He managed to lift 1018 lbs, becoming the only strongman to pull off this feat. Yet, the highlight of the record-breaking deadlift was his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger hyping him to lift. Hall’s achievement was unparalleled.

“That moment when you pull a WORLD RECORD deadlift 462kg and @Schwarzenegger is cheering you on. PRICELESS!”

To add to the celebrations, Schwarzenegger took to his social media and put up a glimpse of his perspective. Enthralled and pumped at the strongman’s behemoth-like strength, the former powerlifter-turned-bodybuilder was proud.

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is a world record deadlift at the Arnold Classic Australia. 462 kilos – 1,018 pounds. Congrats to Eddie Hall.”

But Hall’s achievements didn’t stop there. In the upcoming years, the British athlete went on to win the title of World’s Strongest Man, set more world records, and conquer many other sports. After he moved past his world’s strongest man title, Hall then went on to pursue and try out other strength sports like boxing, bodybuilding, bobsleighing, and more. Just like his idol Schwarzenegger, the athlete wears many feathers on his cap.

Arnold Schwarzenegger being the jack of all trades

Hyping strongman athletes bore nostalgia for Schwarzenegger, who entered bodybuilding only because of strength sports. Being from a small town in Austria, people looked down upon bodybuilding as a sport for men.

But with the former Mr. Olympia’s determination to pursue his dreams, he thought of getting started by training for powerlifting. He was strong enough in his teens to make it to the local powerlifting team. That’s how Schwarzenegger began gaining expertise in any field he set his foot onto.