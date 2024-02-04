“Maybe You Should Walk It Off” Former Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the Best Method to Help Your Body Recover From Pain

Consistent training, fitness, and leading a healthy life are integral parts of 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s lifestyle. The former bodybuilding champion shares tips on training, diet routines, longevity, and more through his newsletter. Recently, he spread awareness among his village members about the importance of recovery and its significance for our bodies.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote about the one method that can help your body recover from any sort of pain. Through the title of the edition, “Maybe You Should Walk It Off,” one would already understand the method the Austrian Oak is conveying. He mentions in the newsletter that if you ever feel soreness in your lower body, don’t rush and pop pain-relieving pills.

“Research suggests that NSAIDs (think medications like Advil or Motrin) can slow your recovery.”

Pills help reduce pain; however, they are not a long-term recovery solution. The former governor further mentions that, though many people consider inflammation harmful, it can be good.

It removes dead cells and kills pathogens that could prevent your body from repairing, supporting the natural healing processes.

Whenever we exercise, we often feel pain in our bodies. Therefore, a little bit of inflammation helps you recover better, as it is part of our body’s defense mechanism. Thus, Arnold states that even if pills help reduce your pain, don’t confuse it with healing. The best way is to allow such pain to recover naturally.

“The pain might feel less when inflammation is reduced, but your recovery could be longer.”

However, Arnold further mentions that, if an individual is in a lot of pain, it is okay to have the pill for comfort. But what could help you better is a little intense movement, like walking. It improves your recovery and reduces soreness in the body. This is not the first time Arnold has vouched for walking as a recovery method and mentioned its other benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals that walking helps fight memory loss

While walking has various health benefits, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in an earlier edition of his newsletter that walking helps fight memory loss. For people who are worried about their memory and think they’re forgetful, the best remedy is to start walking.

As per studies, walking improves one’s creativity, memory, and processing, which is the best way to strengthen your brain and help you fight against memory loss.

“Research suggests that walking helps you fight memory loss and strengthen your brain.”

Therefore, Arnold suggests taking small steps throughout the day, as it is a good warmup that boosts blood flow to the brain and strengthens network connectivity.