Jay Cutler Unveils Two Simple Workouts to Keep the Lower Back Healthy and Pain-Free

A variety of problems await those who frequently disregard their fitness or food regimen as they age. Back discomfort, which is a typical occurrence in many people’s lives, also affects fitness enthusiasts who train intensively. And, as usual, Jay Cutler has lent a helping hand to his community in combating this ailment.

The bodybuilder makes his recommendation in his Jay Mail, with the simple title “Help Your Lower Back Like This…”. According to studies, back discomfort can strike an individual unexpectedly and can also result from an accident, a fall, or moving something heavy.

Additionally, it may arise from aging-related spine degeneration. Cutler also believes that back pain can be caused by a variety of factors, but the major ones are tight hip flexors, weak hamstrings, and inactive glutes.

The bodybuilder begins by encouraging his audience to practice posterior chain work every week. Cutler, on the other hand, prefers a slower pace when working out their hamstrings since it allows them to effectively activate the rear of their legs and glutes.

He also recommends split-stance Romanian deadlifts, which are an excellent approach to building stability in the specific muscle. Cutler further shares the ambition behind these workouts, as he writes:

“The goal with these movements is to really feel the hamstring and glutes fire and contract, so you learn to make them activate efficiently once again. Using a slow tempo will help you achieve that!”

The four-time Mr. Olympia discusses the benefits of hip flexor stretches, which have helped him up until now and are an important part of keeping him injury-free. He further recommends performing this exercise for five to ten minutes on a daily basis.

According to Cutler, if one follows these two steps, their back health will improve, and they will no longer suffer from common ailments like back pain. Throughout his illustrious career, he has undergone numerous rigorous exercise regimens, and the bodybuilder recently received an inquiry about a twice-a-week workout schedule, which caught his interest.

Jay Cutler shares tips to train a muscle group twice a week

During his prime, Jay Cutler dethroned the GOAT of bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman, to claim the title of Mr. Olympia. However, Big Ron’s back physique was superior to that of any other bodybuilder. The icon eventually vanquished his competitor, but only after an intensive twice-a-week fitness routine.

However, adhering to this regimen is difficult because he begins by advocating reducing the number of sets from an average of 25 to only 12 to 15 sets on the specific muscle area, with a 4-5 day break between exercises. There’s also a reason why he recommends cutting back on the workout: it may impede the body’s recuperation.

Cutler’s next advice is to use isolation sets, which appropriately focus on a specific muscle area and can be improved by taking a slower approach. In his final tip, the bodybuilder stresses his followers to allow adequate time to recover from the strenuous workout regimen.