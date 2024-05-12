“Endless Respect for You”: Ronnie Coleman Takes Bodybuilding Enthusiasts on a Ride With the Olympia All-Star Tour

Inductees in the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame attend a press conference Thursday afternoon Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Body builder Ronnie Coleman

With his good old charm, Ronnie Coleman has always ruled the bodybuilding world with his incredible achievements throughout his career. Now that he’s been enjoying soaking up the limelight wherever he went, his recent Mr. Olympia All-Stars tour was no different.

The Olympia All-Stars tour included cities like Belfast, where fans gathered to meet and greet their favorite icon. Coleman spoke at a bunch of sessions, sharing his experiences and some tips on the sport while fans got the opportunity to interact with him.

The sessions were organized across various cities, and the eight-time Mr. Olympia had fun engaging with the fitness community. He talked about his prime and how he got through life’s ups and downs.

“That’s one thing that I noticed about life…it waits on nobody…’yeah buddy’, ‘lightweight baby’, ‘still ain’t nothing but a peanut’ got me through a lot of hard training.”

Yet, as someone who has had the chance to observe the field for decades altogether, Coleman had some insights about the upcoming bodybuilders. While the sport seems glamorous, he knew that not everyone was cut out for it.

“Everybody going to always want to be a bodybuilder. Ain’t nobody going to want to lift no heavy a** weights.”

From old to young, everyone listened to Coleman with raptured attention as he inspired everyone with the life lessons he learned over the years. In the end, a few ended up asking questions and shared their experience both in the video and under his YouTube video’s comments section.

The bodybuilding community was all praises for Ronnie Coleman

Many fans knew Coleman from one of his older squat videos where he worked with weights as heavy as 800lbs. Speaking to the camera, an enthusiast recalled the good old days of watching his idol stun.

“The first video I saw of Ronnie was on YouTube when he squatted the 800, and I remember showing it to my friends…seeing him in real life is crazy!”

Another fan was so overwhelmed that their emotional self showed up on the camera.

“Yeah, just met Ronnie Coleman here today!…absolute pleasure…I’m shaking!”

One commentator found his words to be awe-inspiring.

“Great Man in all senses of the word…

Endless Respect to You Mr Ronnie.”

Another testified to how Coleman’s era was all about aesthetic quality.

“Your prime time justifies, why you said “It’s All About Quality & Not About Quantity”…”

Finally, most were simply happy to see him continue traveling the world and motivating others.

“Cool to see the King at it!”

Ronnie Coleman has been the GOAT of bodybuilding not just for his number of titles but also for his attitude towards the sport. The community won’t find another dedicated, jacked, and focused individual who gave it his all and beyond to make a name. Today, as youngsters learn about him and his story, it is with hopes that he teaches others the lesson of discipline and dedication.