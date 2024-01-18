“You Can’t Screw Up”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Trick to Including More Fruits and Veggies in Your Diet

Nutrition is an integral part of a fitness plan. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often talked about various aspects of diet and how to include healthy habits in one’s life. Diet and exercise go hand in hand, and the former bodybuilder has suggestions to enhance that relationship.

In his recent newsletter, the star talks about a crucial part of diet: vegetables and fruits. Quite often, one may find it difficult to include more of them on a day-to-day basis. Schwarzenegger offered an intriguing solution to this.

The first obstacle that the star observed was how one tried to focus on too many habits at once. Working on nutrition and workout simultaneously only increases the number of tasks on the plate. Not trying to fix the diet right away and paying attention to other fitness-related activities was the key to this.

“A common mistake in building new habits is trying to do too many things simultaneously. So, if you’re trying to build a workout habit and eat better, doing two things might not be better than one.”

A study on exercise with simultaneous and future changes in fruit and vegetable intake suggests that regular exercise could help develop healthy eating habits. Since improvement in one aspect of life can positively impact others, Schwarzenegger believes that the logic applies to diet and exercise as well. This psychological phenomenon is called the Transfer effect.

“Everyone wants to change everything at once, so you see initial success and fall hard. Instead, we believe you can’t screw up if you build tools that give you more flexibility, freedom, and help you build habits that last.”

Schwarzenegger suggests starting slow, with a workout comprising something as simple as a 30-minute walk. Amping that up across the next few weeks will help dictate one’s food habits and appetite. While one would think consistent exercise would cause more hunger, Schwarzenegger had a different approach to this as well.

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes workout is the ultimate appetite suppressant

Since diet and exercise are often a combined package during a fitness journey, there has to be a link between one’s hunger and working out. However, unlike popular belief, Schwarzenegger once talked about how consistent workouts made one less hungry.

A moderate-to-high-intensity workout that lasts around 30 minutes appears to reduce hunger for a significant amount of time. According to studies, exercise impacts the way one’s body utilizes calories. Combine that with its effects on healthy eating, and one can lead a fitter lifestyle more efficiently.