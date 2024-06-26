10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

While exercise plays a major role in developing muscle mass, a well-balanced diet keeps the body healthy and disease-free. However, the dietary regimen could overwhelm a person, urging them to choose alternative food products, some of which contain artificial sweeteners. Arnold Schwarzenegger had already highlighted them in his newsletter, and now he has presented an entirely fresh research report.

A month ago, a ‘village’ member questioned the bodybuilder if artificial sweeteners could help them lose fat. While many people feel that a sense of sweetness will cause them to consume more sugary foods, Schwarzenegger indicated that the contrary is true, as artificial sweeteners do not enhance their hunger or desire to eat more sugary foods.

However, this time, the Austrian Oak also clarifies a myth about the food ingredient, as he writes:

“The study is a good reason to investigate more, but nothing from the current research suggests consuming xylitol causes cardiovascular issues.”

Xylitol, a sugar alcohol, is widely used as an artificial sweetener. It can be obtained naturally or artificially, mostly from plant materials, chemically, or through the fermentation of hemicelluloses from agricultural biomass by yeast or bacteria strains.

However, the aforementioned studies do not link the food compound to cardiovascular illness, something his ‘village’ members can feel confident about. The Austrian Oak also adds that using artificial sweeteners is entirely up to the individual, and if they don’t like it, they can simply avoid it.

Clearing misunderstandings is a major role that the bodybuilder plays for his community, as there are many of them in the fitness sphere, and one of them involves protein, the most popular nutrient.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends High-Protein Diets With a Twist

The bodybuilder received the following query from his ‘village’: “Do high-protein diets cause kidney stones?” While he recognizes that protein has long been questioned in many fitness communities due to misconceptions, he came up with an answer, stating that higher-protein diets are not directly linked to kidney stones.

However, if an individual ignores other dietary demands in favor of focusing just on one nutrient, the likelihood of the ailment increases. He further adds that kidney stones can be easily avoided by eating a nutritious diet rich in fruits and vegetables and staying hydrated.