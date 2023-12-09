“This Is Just a Miserable Number”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Reality Behind Unhappiness Among Americans

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

At the age of 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger has not only set fitness goals but has also set the bar high for productivity. This year alone, the star came out with a new Netflix series, a documentary, a book, and countless fitness tips in the form of his newsletter. In a recent interview, he reflected on this drive and where his fellow citizens lag.

In a conversation with Rich Eisen, Schwarzenegger addressed the bizarre phenomenon of Americans being unhappy. Mostly focusing on passions and jobs, the ‘Terminator’ observed:

“It’s really wild, if you think about it, how many people are unhappy, how many people are angry, because of the lack of success or because they’re not really doing the things that they want to do in life.”

Schwarzenegger’s book, ‘Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life’ applies his father’s philosophy of being useful, no matter the goal, in day-to-day life. The star ruminated on how his passion for bodybuilding evolved with the same philosophy in mind:

“I was training 5 hours a day for bodybuilding. I was happy because I knew what I’m shooting for; I knew that this is the goal; here’s my vision to be Mr. Universe, to be the greatest bodybuilder of all time—that’s what I’m shooting for.”

However, he noted how many Americans are not satisfied with their jobs or situations. While there could be an intricate web of details to it, the 76-year-old sadly revealed:

“So many people get up in the morning. And they have no goal; they have nothing. So that’s why you have 78% of the people in America hate their jobs, and I think this is just a miserable number.”

And that’s what pushes Schwarzenegger to wake up every day. Knowing that he will be doing what he loves is the Austrian Oak’s daily motivation. At an age when people would prefer to peacefully retire, Schwarzenegger wants anything but that.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the fittest people in his 70s

Earlier this year, the ‘Terminator’ breathed life once again into his action-hero self with the Netflix series FUBAR. And when fans couldn’t get enough of that, he went ahead and announced his three-part documentary titled Arnold. In the end, the star checked off his list’s final task when he released his book. While fans may be surprised by how productive and active Schwarzenegger could be, it’s just the usual norm for the actor.

Known for his dedication to health and fitness, the former bodybuilder often speaks of consistency in his newsletter. And be it rain or sunshine, Schwarzenegger sticks with his routine no matter what. While we can’t say what new projects he might announce in the upcoming year, he’s sure to make waves on the internet as usual.