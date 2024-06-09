4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Unveils His “#1 Go To” Hamstring Exercise for Maximum Gains

There are numerous bodybuilding exercises to try, whether using free weights or machines. Jay Cutler has also gone through several of them over his illustrious career, which has earned him four Mr. Olympia titles. However, the 50-year-old has always suggested best to his followers from his experience.

This time on Instagram, the Quad Stomp posted a video in which he discusses his first movement of the day- hamstring training. He also dedicates a caption to this viral video, writing:

“I know a lot of you guys that split your leg workouts like to hit hamstrings on Saturdays, so here’s been MY #1 go-to for my entire career and beyond!”

Going for a leg day in the gym is never easy; however, with Cutler’s instruction, one may achieve an ideal hamstring. The bodybuilder focuses on the seated leg curl technique, which has been on his top list for a long time due to the benefits it provides to the particular muscle area.

Cutler then recalls his time in Worcester, Massachusetts, and how he opted to go to a gym in Framingham just to use that type of machine. The bodybuilder also highlights the reason for choosing seated leg curls, saying:

“It just seems to target my hamstrings. I get a crazy pump after doing this one movement.”

The four-time Mr. Olympia adds that he’ll perform one or two feel sets and three working sets of 10–12 reps each. His starting weight in the video is around 130 lbs, as it is his first set, and Cutler also states that he keeps the reps consistent in every session he does. The Quad Stomp further identifies a widespread misunderstanding about workouts, as he states:

“The high reps, s***, it doesn’t help anything. It keeps, you know, everyone thinks, ‘Oh, you get cut up if you do more high reps. Misconception.”

The four-time Mr. Olympia’s lower body wasn’t the only impressive aspect of his physique during his prime; he also had a distinctive look to his triceps. And, to achieve those, he once offered his community three specific routines.

Jay Cutler’s Ultimate Tricep Workout

Jay Cutler, in his prime, went all out on his physique to defeat the all-time GOAT Ronnie Coleman after an eight-year reign on the Mr. Olympia stage. The Quad Stomp’s triceps were impressive, and he began with a rope press down. This type of training is a single-joint isolation exercise that builds and increases muscular endurance in the triceps muscle. According to Cutler, it warms up the elbows and facilitates optimal blood flow to the appropriate region.

The bodybuilder then mentions the press-down movement, which he claims is everyone’s favorite exercise, and suggests finishing 10–12 repetitions of it. For the final workout of this schedule, he adds the French press, and he encourages his followers to experiment with their own variations on this exercise for 3 to 4 sets each, focusing on either 8-10 or 12-15 reps.