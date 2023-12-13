“Every Time He’s Eating…Muscles Are Getting Harder”: Ronnie Coleman’s Supreme Physique Once Dropped 7x Mr. Olympia’s Jaw

The bodybuilding industry saw a turning point when Ronnie Coleman was at his peak. With eight consecutive Olympia trophies, the icon made history with his massive size, excellent conditioning, and champion mindset. Not only did he set the blueprint for upcoming bodybuilders, but he also became an inspiration for many other veterans. Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath was one of them.

In a recent collaboration, Heath teamed up with Coleman at his gym for an intense workout session. However, it soon turned into a nostalgia train, where the icons recalled various instances spent together making memories. Heath and Coleman once had an epic adventure, and the former recalled the wild tale with starry eyes.

When asked about his favorite memory with Coleman, Heath took a moment to recall how they once met up at an after-party. This was when the 43-year-old just discovered where bodybuilders would go to have a good time after championships. Heath teamed up with his coach, Hany Rambod, and hurriedly left the expo to greet Coleman.

“I actually had someone, a lady from the expo. Got rid of her, I was like, ‘Man, I wanna hang out with him’. So I was able to hang out with Ronnie and Hany.”

The men first visited McDonald’s to grab some food. And that instance alone seemed to be etched into Heath’s mind. What was intended to be a quick grab-and-go turned into an exhibition of how muscular Coleman truly was.

“He got this jersey on, and I ain’t never seen arms like this. Every time he’s eating, it’s like the muscles are getting harder and harder and bigger, and that rope vein’s getting like…it’s pulsing!”

The bodybuilding icons later visited a strip club, and Heath recalled how elated he felt about getting to roam around with Coleman. Knowing the legend’s humongous structure, it’s not surprising that the 59-year-old once spent thousands of dollars just so he could have a hearty breakfast full of calories.

Ronnie Coleman once recalled his iconic IHOP breakfast

When taken seriously, one could say that a bodybuilder’s life is filled with monotony. One needs to go through the same diet for a considerable amount of time. And to be anywhere close to Ronnie Coleman calls for a signature breakfast that once cost the champion about $136,875 over the years.

Coleman once shot a vlog at the popular breakfast diner chain, IHOP, where he revealed the only breakfast he had every day throughout his training. A fixed serving of pancakes, egg whites, bacon, and coffee is what got Coleman through a day of intensive training and bulking. And while the veteran has since retired, one can’t help but remain in awe of Coleman’s dedication to the sport.