Fitness Icon Noel Deyzel Stuns Bodybuilding Community With His ‘Cowboy’ Avatar

Apart from being a responsible fitness icon who shares his observations, lessons, and healthy diet hacks online, Noel Deyzel also loves to joke around with his fans while being a goof online. Colloquially called ‘Daddy Noel’ for his occasional wisdom and humongous build, the banter online often oscillates wildly between appreciation and borderline inappropriate humor. Yet, Deyzel doesn’t seem to mind and recently put forward more content with his recap of visiting a rodeo event.

Advertisement

In the post, a series of pictures featured Deyzel donning a cowboy hat and a country-inspired outfit, complete with a wheat straw in his mouth. He had visited the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, and was excited to share his look from the event.

The Coliseum hosted a wide variety of events ranging from rodeos to bullfighting. The bodybuilding icon happily posed along the sidelines and even shared a glimpse from the competition where he was featured on a billboard titled, “Flex-Cam”. Revealing his thoughts on the experience, he wrote in the caption:

Advertisement

“This is in fact my first rodeo…are y’all rocking with cowboy Noel?…”

Fitness icon Granny Guns petitioned for a wholesome request upon seeing Deyzel’s new avatar.

“I speak for many when I say we need to see Noel horseback riding…”

Popular fitness influencer ‘Lean Beef Party’ also joined the hype train by commenting on the Flex-Cam footage.

Advertisement

“The flex cam is so (fire emoticon) YEEHAW…”

Many fans commented on the size of Deyzel’s biceps, pointing out how humongous they were.

“Those sleeves weren’t cut off… they popped off when Noel flexed…”

Many wholesome comments pointed out how the new look suited Deyzel quite a bit.

“Worlds most handsome cowboy”

Finally, referring to how video games often had new skins for the main character, one fan pointed out the same for the bodybuilding icon.

“We unlocked a new skin…”

Moreover, the new costume was well received, and fans were happily joking around and hyping Deyzel on his new look. Another reason why the community also loved him was his heart-to-heart advice and honesty, which often struck a chord among bodybuilding enthusiasts.

Noel Deyzel once opened up about pushing through difficult times

In a short Instagram video, Deyzel revealed the struggles of dealing with tragedies and changes that potentially change the trajectory of one’s life. Given how months ago his best friend and fellow bodybuilder, Jo Lindner, passed away tragically, he knew how hard certain moments could hit.

Yet, he encouraged fellow fitness enthusiasts to hang in there, and not give up. Changes could be challenging, but they paved the way for more room to grow. He revealed how he firmly believed in the saying that everything happened for a reason and drastic changes were only negative on the surface. His motivational content often tugged at fans’ heartstrings, and this video felt like an assurance of a better future for them.