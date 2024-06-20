Greg Doucette Exposes Bodybuilding Icon William Bonac’s ‘Natty or Not’ Reality

The natty or not debate is not uncommon in the bodybuilding industry, with fans always curious to know what it took for their favorite athletes to make it big. However, due to the taboo surrounding Performance-enhancing Drugs and the dubious legality of some, not many bodybuilders are transparent about their stack. Greg Doucette has always made it a point to be on the road less traveled, even calling out those who don’t admit it.

Doucette has always maintained how professional bodybuilding has to involve some amount of help from substances and supplements. It’s quite common and legal in many cases and far from being a subject of scrutiny.

However, the problem arises when athletes are not transparent with their fans despite it being clear as day that there’s more than supplements involved. That’s what happened when a social media influencer approached bodybuilding icon William Bonac to ask if he was natty or not.

Instead of admitting to their use or dismissing the question, Bonac claimed he was natural and used his own supplement line for his gains. This situation did not sit well with Doucette, who criticized the icon for not being transparent.

“You don’t have to promote or condone the use of steroids. You just say ‘look, I’m not natural. It’s my choice to use Performance-enhancing Drugs, I’m a 42-year-old man’…”

Doucette’s logic was that professional bodybuilding has to involve some amount of PEDs at some point. Everyone, including fans, knows that and expects their idols to be honest about it. While the coach claimed he didn’t feel Bonac should’ve gone all out with his personal practices, he wished he didn’t have to resort to his supplement line.

“William Bonac could’ve said I’m not natural, I’m not telling you what I’m taking, I’m not telling you what doses I’m taking…but I’m not natural.”

Coach Doucette has always prioritized transparency over anything else especially when it comes to bodybuilding behind-the-scenes. He previously talked about how Sam Sulek pulled the same stunt on his young fans, and how he disapproved of it.

Greg Doucette clarified his stance on Sam Sulek

The saga between coach Doucette and Sam Sulek has been quite extensive, with the former often dragging the young bodybuilder under the spotlight for his unnatural gains. Doucette’s concerns were similar to the ones he had with Bonac, where he felt that a young audience like Sulek’s is impressionable enough that they deserve to know the truth.

However, after facing criticism from bodybuilding fans for his loud ways, Doucette came clean on his intentions. His idea wasn’t to insult Sulek or drag him through the mud for his apparent use of enhancers. Instead, all he wanted from him was transparency and accountability for the supposed reality of his gains.