Bodybuilding Coach Greg Doucette Addresses Hany Rambod’s Recent Criticism of Him

It’s another day and another drama for coach Greg Doucette who often takes to his YouTube channel to address controversial takes. This time, he had to sit down and talk about a conversation between popular coach Hany Rambod and bodybuilding icon Iain Valliere.

Rambod had invited Valliere to his podcast and the long, winding conversation ended up on the subject of Doucette at some point. Reacting to this, Doucette admired Valliere’s transformation and revealed how he had coached the 33-year-old until he turned pro.

However, the conversation between Rambod and Valliere took a turn when the former jokingly teased Doucette. He tauntingly questioned his coaching skills and asked Valliere if he knew what the 48-year-old was doing after all.

Naturally, this did not go down well with certain bodybuilding enthusiasts, who pointed out how Doucette’s IFBB Pro card and years of experience training bodybuilders all over the world should’ve been enough proof of his caliber.

However, Valliere recounted his experience training with Doucette as a testament to his expertise. Recalling how he helped him get insanely shredded while keeping his physical proportions in check, he credited the coach for his contributions toward earning his pro card.

“I got peeled man! Like I was outrageously peeled!”

Valliere even admitted how his first show with Doucette in 2013 was when he had the best physique of his career. His conditioning crossed all expectations and although he eventually moved on to Olympia training, he couldn’t deny the solid foundation that coach Doucette had helped him establish.

“My level of detail and conditioning from my back shots was probably the best I ever achieved.”

And so, Doucette put the whole drama to rest by clarifying how he was happy about the popular coach recognizing his work. With Rambod knowing about his existence and acknowledging his work, he knew he had done enough.

Interestingly, Doucette has often resorted to dramatic flair in his videos, and once he came clean on why he chooses to do so.

Doucette once explained why he opts for unorthodox techniques of grabbing eyeballs

In today’s world where being loud and proud has more chances of getting attention from the masses, coach Doucette has taken the principle to heart. His videos on YouTube often carry over-the-top, almost clickbait-like titles that seem extremely controversial.

Speaking about his way of approaching fitness enthusiasts, he once had a heart-to-heart conversation with strongman icon Mitchell Hooper. The athlete questioned Doucette about his unorthodox techniques of expression and wondered if he was aware of the negativity he received.

To this, Doucette confessed that the negativity played out in his favor since angry comments always get him more engagement. True fans already know of his methods and sometimes even enjoy the drama. Therefore, in his words, he played “4D chess” with trolls who ultimately helped him reach a larger audience.