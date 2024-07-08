“Quit Before It’s Too Late”: Greg Doucette Raises Concern Over Mike Israetel’s Steroid Usage; Responds to Criticism

Coach Greg Doucette and Dr. Mike Israetel’s saga appears to have no end as the former has issued another warning for the exercise scientist to stop playing with his physical well-being. Doucette was disappointed by Dr.Israetel’s steroid use and asked him to stop it after learning about its harmful symptoms.

However, once Doucette went public with his view on his YouTube channel, many criticized him for not considering Dr. Israetel’s personal choice. That is why the bodybuilding coach was coerced to release a follow-up video where he explained his stance while rebutting other fitness enthusiasts.

Dr. Israetel had already publicly admitted to suffering from the side effects of excess steroids in multiple interviews. In fact, crippling anxiety turned out to be one of his most concerning symptoms, as excessive rage due to increased testosterone, brain fog, and irrational fear simply scratched the surface of what truly went down.

So why has he been so desperate to get jacked? The answer was to get a pro card for more credibility. Dr. Israetel is a world-renowned exercise scientist with hundreds of thousands of followers. However, his fight for the Masters Pro Card, which is pushing him to resort to steroids, is something that Doucette is unable to understand.

“He makes more money than me. He’s more respected than me. He’s doing better than me…Why does he need a flipping pro card?…Quit before it’s too late.”

Doucette’s concerns came from a place of experience since he also went through a phase of abusing steroids before finally quitting. He explained that his videos weren’t a result of jealousy but genuine worry, and he firmly believed that airing these facts online would help him guide others as well.

“It’s not the fact that you don’t know how to train. It’s not the fact that you don’t know how to coach, you don’t know how to eat. It’s just genetics. We can’t change that.”

With Dr. Israetel’s data and stack not publicized for others to study his progress, it offered many clues about his steroid intake. Coach Doucette had already pointed out several problematic features that indicated a dangerous future ahead.

Doucette highlighted how Dr. Israetel could be having an underlying condition

In his previous video, coach Doucette took the liberty to go through some of Dr. Israetel’s posts and videos to understand his steroid use. While already an anxiety disorder was a clear red flag in the coach’s eyes, Doucette seemed to be more suspecting of issues invisible to the common folk.

Highlighting features like convex nail beds, varicose veins around the abdomen, and various practices that suggested water retention issues sounded the alarm bell for Doucette. He exclaimed how Dr. Israetel seemed to have the “worst genetics for holding water” and hinted at hyperaldosteronism. Combining these factors, he again expressed his bold take on wanting the exercise scientist to quit bodybuilding.