Greg Doucette Gives His Take on Mesut Ozil’s Insane Transformation: Natty or Not?

Bodybuilding coach Greg Doucette is famous for his no-holds-barred videos which analyze whether or not a celebrity is natural or enhanced. This time, he has trained his eyes on German soccer great Mesut Ozil’s jaw-dropping physique transformation.

Calling out fellow bodybuilding enthusiasts, he revealed how many people wanted him to analyze Ozil’s physique. At 35, he stunned people with a ripped figure showing off his washboard abs in a recent picture.

In his detailed video, he said right off the bat that he didn’t think Ozil was natural, just by looking at some of his current physical features. A fuller face and body while being extremely muscular with definition was a telltale sign for Doucette.

In particular, he noticed how puffy Ozil’s face looked, which he compared with MMA icon Conor McGregor’s transformation and his own experience. Explaining how steroids worked, he said Ozil’s puffed-up face gave it away.

“Steroids cause you to retain water, often times due to the fact that testosterone converts to estrogen. You end up being bloated, you carry more water, and I certainly had this happen.”

Apart from that, his muscle quality was quite different from the one that natural bodybuilders would develop, and Doucette’s trained eye could make that out. Regardless, he wasn’t opposed to Ozil’s supposed use of steroids since the athlete wasn’t breaking any rules.

“He doesn’t claim to be natural. He’s not subject to drug testing. He’s excessively wealthy…can afford all the best doctors in the world… I don’t personally think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Ozil’s dramatic transformation within a year or so was what Doucette narrowed in on when drawing his conclusions on the subject. While he still couldn’t firmly declare that there had been steroids involved, he certainly felt like some kind of additional supplementation might have occurred.

Nevertheless, he couldn’t disregard the athlete’s history, the presence of an intense routine, and nutrition, all of which might have contributed to the change.

Given, Ozil’s superstar status, Doucette’s comments are sure to provoke fans. But this is something that he is not only used to, but often goes out of his way to achieve.

Doucette is no stranger to controversy with his dramatic videos

Known for his ‘natty or not’ analysis and his loud demeanor that often manifests itself in such videos, fans know Doucette for being a bold personality. However, his dramatic video titles have often rubbed off the wrong way for several fitness enthusiasts who have often spewed negative comments under his videos.

In a candid chat with Strongman icon Mitchell Hooper, he confessed that he was loud in his videos on purpose. He wanted to attract all kinds of comments under his videos for the sole purpose of increasing engagement. While he made sure to never ponder over these comments, he welcomed them to increase his reach.