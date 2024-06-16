“Hate to Say That…”: Chris Bumstead Responds to Frequently Debated Question – Are Genetics Required for Bodybuilding?

While anyone could trudge the road to being the fittest person of all, it takes some special characteristics to be the best bodybuilder. Several elites like Phil Heath, Ronnie Coleman, and now Chris Bumstead have exhibited the title-winning genes that blessed them with a competitive physique. But is it necessary to have the perfect genetics to fulfill one’s bodybuilding dreams and win Olympias?

Bumstead answered the pressing question in his recent vlog-style video where he took his fans through his exercise routine for the day. While working on his back and biceps, he was asked if it was possible to train to become a bodybuilder without having genetics by the side.

The answer was an immediate negative, confirming that genetics played a crucial role in the development of the physique. One might be able to increase muscle mass or lose weight, but to sculpt the body structure to one’s taste depending on how gifted they were.

“I really hate to say that, but it’s a fact. God has blessed me with many things, one of them being genetics.”

Bumstead further theorized how his daughter was probably born with top-tier genes since both he and his partner, Courtney King, have been bodybuilders. However, just like any other situation that comes with several prerequisites for a goal, being the best bodybuilder also comes with certain conditions.

Bumstead explained that while genetics could be a dominant factor in determining one’s aesthetics, it all came down to strategy. The ability to harness one’s natural features and tweak them to suit their needs wasn’t an easy feat to pull off.

“It comes down to how intelligent you are within all the other factors, how hard you’re willing to work, how consistent you can be, how calm you can keep your mind through the circumstances, and all that.”

This factor is what gives Bumstead the edge over other bodybuilders since his mindset allows him to think beyond the limits. Previously, he has spoken about achieving success and several hacks he used to get ahead in life, which did not include genetics.

Chris Bumstead Once Revealed the Cheat Code for Success

Whether or not one was born with the appropriate body structure and DNA, success is measured using several factors. Throughout his bodybuilding career spanning a decade, Bumstead observed and learned how far grit and determination could take a person.

The reality of bodybuilding is how winning a title took years of practice and prep leading up to a single moment. The icon believed that the only way to get good results was to give one’s best attempt and rise from failures no matter what. That’s what got him five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles and might help him get a sixth one as well.