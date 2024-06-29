Dr. Mike Israetel Analyzes Longevity Enthusiast Bryan Johnson’s Anti-Aging Protocol

Since Bryan Johnson’s journey of anti-aging and longevity caught the eyes of the world for its extreme nature, several influencers and experts have had their two cents to share. Exercise scientist Dr. Mike Israetel was an expert who recently went through the CEO’s daily routine to understand his protocol.

The video he followed was one of Johnson’s popular glimpses into his routine, where he walks the audience through his tasks every day. Starting from a UV lamp exposure in the morning to his night-time checklist, he went through all of them in great detail.

Right off the bat, there were many aspects of his routine that Dr. Israetel agreed to in terms of good health practices. These included but were not limited to UV lamp exposure, regular checks on temperatures, and the general encouragement for people to take care of their bodies.

On the other hand, the scientist had his own checklist to ensure longevity in the life of an average human being. Some of the key tips he had to offer included staying on the lighter side of body weight and maintaining a body fat percentage of anywhere between 10-15% for men and 18-32% for women.

“It’s not so much having high muscle mass kills you, even though it doesn’t help you with your longevity…if you’re lean, that counteracts a s***load of that.”

Another crucial aspect of increasing the chances of longevity is a proper healthy diet rich in various nutrients. Dr. Israetel advised focusing on lean protein, vegetables and fruits, healthy fats, and so on.

“Meal timing almost doesn’t matter. You can eat one meal a day. You can eat six meals a day. For longevity, it basically makes no difference as long as most, not all, most of the food is healthy, minimally processed…”

One could argue that Johnson’s case is a one-off experimental subject that may not provide reliable conclusions. Regardless, Dr. Israetel wanted to encourage fitness enthusiasts to take what seemed beneficial from his videos and routine as long as it didn’t cost a million dollars to do so.

Dr. Mike Israetel revealed how to overcome challenges post-fat loss

For longevity purposes, one of the primary pieces of advice that the exercise scientist gave his viewers was to stay on the lighter side of the scale. Fat loss may sound tempting, and multiple approaches to it could give rise to a set of challenges. These include increased hunger, fatigue, and doubts about post-diet habits.

Dr. Israetel recommended maintaining a balance between not pushing too hard and providing a challenge mentally. Dispersing a more relaxed diet plan between a hardcore, intense one could offset many of these challenges and doubts. After wrapping up with an extended period of the hardcore ‘grind’ diet, it is wise to wait for at least eight weeks before jumping in again.