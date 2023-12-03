“I Try To Eat Like a Dog”: 6’3 Bodybuilding Giant Spills His Bulking Secrets for Newbie Fitness Freaks

Bodybuilders compete in the NANBF Natural Iowa bodybuilding competition at Hoyt Sherman Place on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. Winners receive a pro-qualifier for the prestigious International Pro Elite organization. 20210508 020 Bodybuilding Bp Jpg

The journey of bodybuilding has steep learning curves, and experts like Mike O’Hearn understand that. In his interview series, the former American Gladiator calls in athletes from different fields of expertise. These fitness enthusiasts share their tips and advice surrounding various aspects of bodybuilding. Recently, Dru Borden, popularly known as ‘Big Dru,’ sat down to talk about his bodybuilding journey.

41-year-old Borden established his name as one of the mass monsters in the bodybuilding world. Having previously trained with late bodybuilder Rich Piana, Dru reminisced on how his ways of bulking shifted with age. He focused on his diet habits in particular, with a bizarre yet intriguing analogy.

Talking about how he shifted from eating all kinds of foods to limiting himself to a select few, Borden exclaimed:

“So I try to eat like a dog. You know, if you have a dog, you figure out what food’s good on its stomach, and once it stomachs the right food, you just stick with the same food.”

He mentioned how he shifted to just five food items throughout training, which helped him keep his shape with no bad consequences. However, these were not necessarily training-appropriate staples. Borden quipped:

“Soon as I have something else, even though it’s healthy on paper, it just doesn’t… digest properly. So I’m obsessed feeling good now.”

To this, O’Hearn wanted the 6’3 bodybuilder to share some tips for youngsters enthusiastic about bulking up. A common trend among them is to consume a lot of calories, often in the form of junk food. While this could be due to various socio-economic reasons, Borden admitted:

“I would just recommend if they have the money to do it, buy their own food and make it. If not, I mean, you got to do what you got to do! If you’re a young kid, you don’t have money, sometimes fast food’s the best option.”

The bodybuilding sensation also talked about how he, at a point, consumed a whopping 10,000 calories of fast food. However, as he grew older and health issues began kicking in, he realized the importance of good food that solely contributed to his well-being.

Mike O’Hearn’s bodybuilding journey: from fitness model to jacked at 50

At 54, Mike O’Hearn’s strength invokes awe and wonder. The former fitness model who shot to fame through ‘American Gladiators’, keeps up his shape with sheer dedication and consistency towards workouts.

His podcast with Generation Iron features various fitness gurus and experts, where he learns and shares a variety of tips for those who wish to enter the field.