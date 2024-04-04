Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Morning Essential Could Help Curb Diabetes

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been on a crusade to bring useful health and wellness tips to his village. The ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’ fitness community often witnesses the star’s anecdotes and insights about various subjects. Recently, he wrote about curbing diabetes with coffee in his recent article.

In a segment titled ‘Drink Away Diabetes’, Schwarzenegger called for the use of coffee for purposes beyond energy. He quoted research that suggested drinking coffee to prevent type-2 diabetes.

A group of studies showed that three to four cups of coffee every day could maintain a 25% decreased chance of the condition. This data was in comparison to people who drank little to no coffee. It was followed by conducting another study on a million people who portrayed favorable results.

“In fact, the protective effects held up in studies that analyzed more than a million people.”

This group of subjects also included people on the obese side, smokers, and anyone else who had conditions that could lead to health problems. Appropriate amounts of coffee not only lessened the chances of type-2 diabetes in these individuals but also continued to protect over time.

“Coffee appears to reduce inflammation and boost adiponectin, a protein that helps regulate glucose and supports healthier blood sugar.”

The recommended amount of coffee stands anywhere between two to five cups a day. However, Schwarzenegger suggests being aware of one’s caffeine tolerance before going ham on consuming copious amounts of coffee.

The former bodybuilder has often raved about caffeine and its widespread benefits. From being an ideal pre-workout to a potential brain booster, a cup of joe could be more beneficial than one might give it credit for. Some of its known benefits include being an ideal pre-workout, helping the heart, and protecting the brain.

Arnold Schwarzenegger proposed coffee to defend the brain from diseases

It’s no secret that caffeine is a stimulant used primarily to ward off sleepiness. However, research has revealed other ways in which the stimulant could be helpful for the human body. One of the key benefits is brain health.

In a study on consuming coffee and tea and the risk of developing brain diseases, caffeine is said to prevent the chances of stroke by 32% and dementia by 28%. Schwarzenegger had previously mentioned this research in an older newsletter. Since caffeine causes an increase in resting brain entropy that has links with preventing diseases like Alzheimer’s, it successfully protects the brain.