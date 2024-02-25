Arnold Classic 2024 Line-Up: History, Previous Winners, Lifetime Achievement Awardee
Radha Iyer
The Arnold Classic 2024 is all set to take place on March 1 and 2 in Columbus, Ohio, and fans are hyped. So far, many bodybuilding icons have confirmed their participation, including former Mr. Olympia champions and new contenders up for a challenge. From Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda to challengers like James Hollingshead, things are going to get heated up on stage with the beasts giving their best.
The competition did face setbacks initially due to some contestants pulling out at the eleventh hour due to various reasons. A newbie on the roster, Rubiel Mosquiera, couldn’t make it to the final stage after facing visa issues. Meanwhile, bodybuilding icon Andrew Jacked opted out of the competition, citing personal issues. Yet, the show must go on, and enthusiasts still have many stars to look forward to witnessing.
Line-up for the Arnold Classic 2024:
Remeco Bose
James Hollingshead
Samson Dauda
Akim Williams
Antoine Vaillant
Mohamed Shaaban
Rafael Brandao
Marcello De Angelis
Jonathan Delarosa
Hadi Choopan
Justin Rodriguez
History:
The Arnold Classic began in 1989 as one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions apart from Mr. Olympia. Arnold Schwarzenegger and sports promoter Jim Lorimer established the championship in Columbus, Ohio, after the former promised to return and collaborate with the latter.
Lorimer has since passed away, but Schwarzenegger continues to carry the torch. Now known as the Arnold Sports Festival, the event comprises different kinds of sports and features a wide array of athletes from all over the world. From strongmen to bodybuilding icons to powerlifters, the Arnold Sports Festival is scaling heights with its magnanimous nature and inclusivity.
Arnold Classic winners over the years:
1989: Rich Gaspari
1990: Mike Ashley
1991: Shawn Ray
1992: Vince Taylor
1993: Flex Wheeler
1994: Kevin Levrone
1995: Michael Francois
1996: Kevin Levrone
1997: Flex Wheeler
1998: Flex Wheeler
1999: Nasser El Sonbaty
2000: Flex Wheeler
2001: Ronnie Coleman
2002: Jay Cutler
2003: Jay Cutler
2004: Jay Cutler
2005: Dexter Jackson
2006: Dexter Jackson
2007: Victor Martinez
2008: Dexter Jackson
2009: Kai Greene
2010: Kai Greene
2011: Branch Warren
2012: Branch Warren
2013: Dexter Jackson
2014: Dennis Wolf
2015: Dexter Jackson
2016: Kai Greene
2017: Cedric McMillan
2018: William Bonac
2019: Brandon Curry
2020: William Bonac
2021: Nick Walker
2022: Brandon Curry
2023: Samson Dauda
Arnold Classic 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awardee:
This year, the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award is going to four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler. The veteran rose to popularity after beating arch-rival and reigning champion Ronnie Coleman in 2006. This award was previously given to bodybuilding icons like Flex Wheeler, Ronnie Coleman, and others.
Cutler won the Arnold Classic title from 2002–2004. Since his retirement, he has contributed to the fitness community through his platform, workout advice, podcasts, and supplement line. Currently going strong at 50, the veteran was chasing his ‘Fit-for-50’ dream by working out regularly with intense fervor and passion. He is an inspiration to many upcoming bodybuilders and, therefore, deserving of this award.
The Arnold Classic 2024 is set to take place at the Columbus Convention Centre. With many more bodybuilding championships taking place at the same stage, fans can now root for many more athletes. Championing the cause of inclusivity, Schwarzenegger has also announced that the event will be live-streamed on ‘Bucked Up’ for free. Bodybuilding enthusiasts are excited and hope to see a deserving beast grab the trophy this year.
