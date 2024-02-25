Arnold Classic 2024 Line-Up: History, Previous Winners, Lifetime Achievement Awardee

Mens Bodybuilding competitors line up for judging at the start of the Arnold Classic Pose Down at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio on March 2, 2019. Wildart Arnold Classic 02

The Arnold Classic 2024 is all set to take place on March 1 and 2 in Columbus, Ohio, and fans are hyped. So far, many bodybuilding icons have confirmed their participation, including former Mr. Olympia champions and new contenders up for a challenge. From Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda to challengers like James Hollingshead, things are going to get heated up on stage with the beasts giving their best.

The competition did face setbacks initially due to some contestants pulling out at the eleventh hour due to various reasons. A newbie on the roster, Rubiel Mosquiera, couldn’t make it to the final stage after facing visa issues. Meanwhile, bodybuilding icon Andrew Jacked opted out of the competition, citing personal issues. Yet, the show must go on, and enthusiasts still have many stars to look forward to witnessing.

Line-up for the Arnold Classic 2024:

Remeco Bose

James Hollingshead

Samson Dauda

Akim Williams

Antoine Vaillant

Mohamed Shaaban

Rafael Brandao

Marcello De Angelis

Jonathan Delarosa

Hadi Choopan

Justin Rodriguez

History:

The Arnold Classic began in 1989 as one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions apart from Mr. Olympia. Arnold Schwarzenegger and sports promoter Jim Lorimer established the championship in Columbus, Ohio, after the former promised to return and collaborate with the latter.

Lorimer has since passed away, but Schwarzenegger continues to carry the torch. Now known as the Arnold Sports Festival, the event comprises different kinds of sports and features a wide array of athletes from all over the world. From strongmen to bodybuilding icons to powerlifters, the Arnold Sports Festival is scaling heights with its magnanimous nature and inclusivity.

Arnold Classic winners over the years:

1989: Rich Gaspari

1990: Mike Ashley

1991: Shawn Ray

1992: Vince Taylor

1993: Flex Wheeler

1994: Kevin Levrone

1995: Michael Francois

1996: Kevin Levrone

1997: Flex Wheeler

1998: Flex Wheeler

1999: Nasser El Sonbaty

2000: Flex Wheeler

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Jay Cutler

2003: Jay Cutler

2004: Jay Cutler

2005: Dexter Jackson

2006: Dexter Jackson

2007: Victor Martinez

2008: Dexter Jackson

2009: Kai Greene

2010: Kai Greene

2011: Branch Warren

2012: Branch Warren

2013: Dexter Jackson

2014: Dennis Wolf

2015: Dexter Jackson

2016: Kai Greene

2017: Cedric McMillan

2018: William Bonac

2019: Brandon Curry

2020: William Bonac

2021: Nick Walker

2022: Brandon Curry

2023: Samson Dauda

Arnold Classic 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awardee:

This year, the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award is going to four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler. The veteran rose to popularity after beating arch-rival and reigning champion Ronnie Coleman in 2006. This award was previously given to bodybuilding icons like Flex Wheeler, Ronnie Coleman, and others.

Cutler won the Arnold Classic title from 2002–2004. Since his retirement, he has contributed to the fitness community through his platform, workout advice, podcasts, and supplement line. Currently going strong at 50, the veteran was chasing his ‘Fit-for-50’ dream by working out regularly with intense fervor and passion. He is an inspiration to many upcoming bodybuilders and, therefore, deserving of this award.

The Arnold Classic 2024 is set to take place at the Columbus Convention Centre. With many more bodybuilding championships taking place at the same stage, fans can now root for many more athletes. Championing the cause of inclusivity, Schwarzenegger has also announced that the event will be live-streamed on ‘Bucked Up’ for free. Bodybuilding enthusiasts are excited and hope to see a deserving beast grab the trophy this year.