“Pick It Up With One Arm”: Amidst Prolonged Break, Chris Bumstead Impresses Colleagues With His Power-Packed Holiday Trick

Ringing in the holiday season, Chris Bumstead has been having the time of his life while on a break. The bodybuilding icon recently took time off from training to spend time with friends and family. Given that he’s now preparing for a new role in his personal life, Bumstead’s gearing up for good times.

In a recent update on social media, the bodybuilder teamed up with his colleagues from RAW Nutrition to go Christmas shopping. And while frolicking around various stores, Bumstead decided to flaunt his strength with an impressive trick.

Lights, gifts, and trees galore! The Canadian icon couldn’t be happier this holiday season. With a baby girl on her way to bless him and his fiancée, Courtney King, Bumstead has been in celebratory mode even before his big Olympia win. In honor of this, he decided to go big on festive shopping along with some friends and colleagues.

Since Christmas shopping is incomplete without a tree for everyone to decorate, the group visited a store meant to house trees. While mulling over their options, Bumstead decided to cheekily lift a tree with his bare hands. This impressed one of his colleagues, who exclaimed,

“The fact that you can pick it up with one arm…”

Given his fifth consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title this year, it shouldn’t be surprising. Bumstead has presented quite the gains this season, and the strength to single-handedly pick up a tree was just a part of his showmanship. While he’s now on a break from training due to a hair transplant, his ability to entertain and amaze hasn’t gotten old.

However, the prolonged break did impact his physique negatively. The 28-year-old, who often cribbed about his aging self and how he wasn’t flexible anymore, recently came clean on his true feelings about his break.

Chris Bumstead admits being upset over taking time off

The gym is an integral part of Bumstead’s life. Naturally so, given that bodybuilding training involves spending the majority of the time in close proximity to dumbbells, weights, machines, etc., it became a part of the routine, just like eating and sleeping.

However, the extended period of staying away from his equipment got to him. Bumstead admittedly reminisced in multiple posts about his strength and physique before and currently. And while he could pick up a tree with one hand, Bumstead felt he missed out on a lot and hoped to gain it all back in 2024.