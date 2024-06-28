Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils ‘Practicing 3 Behaviors’ to Become a Super-Ager

People commit to various practices, most notably a healthy diet and frequent exercise, to avoid illness and have a fulfilling life. However, there aren’t many who make the list of super-agers, and to become one, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a few ideas with his ‘village’ members via his newsletter.

Longevity is one of the most prevalent themes that the 76-year-old discusses with his community. However, remaining healthy at an advanced age is something that few individuals achieve due to the many unhealthy habits they develop when they are young. He also claimed that only 0.03 percent of Americans survive to see their 100th birthday.

To educate his ‘village’ members on this super-aging adventure, he writes:

“Researchers found that practicing three behaviors after the age of 80 might have the greatest impact on helping you reach the century club.”

The Austrian Oak adds that scientists examined data from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Database, which included a 25-year study of older people. They evaluated over 5,000 individuals to measure their lifestyle patterns, which helped those aged 80 and up.

The Austrian Oak identified three distinct behaviors that had the greatest impact on the participants: avoiding smoking increased the likelihood of reaching 100 by 25%, regular exercise increased it by 31%, and dietary adversaries increased it by only 23%. Schwarzenegger further provides an overall look at these techniques, writing:

“The participants who practiced all three behaviors hit the longevity jackpot and had a 66 percent greater chance of becoming centenarians.”

While exercise, diet, and abstaining from any addictive substances can significantly improve a person’s physical health, the bodybuilder once suggested that any type of physical activity is also beneficial to their mental health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Simple Tip to Reduce the Risk of Developing Depression

A person may experience depression or other mental health disorders because of the stress and anxiety that surround them. However, to address this, Arnold Schwarzenegger has advised his ‘village’ members to engage in at least 20 minutes of physical activity per day. This will minimize a person’s risk of acquiring depression by 43%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

Committing to such routines on a daily basis can also help individuals keep a positive attitude when dealing with life’s challenges. While people can select between exercise, medication, and therapy, the Austrian Oak believes that integrating all three is the most effective technique for avoiding depression in one’s life.