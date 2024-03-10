IFBB Coach Greg Doucette Addresses ‘Ban’ Controversy in a Heated Explanation

IFBB Pro coach Greg Doucette has recently been under fire for his opinions surrounding certain categories of bodybuilding championships. Things heated up when fitness influencer Jon Brodi made a video on his supposed ban from the IFBB judges’ panel. However, he clarified matters in his recent YouTube video.

Brodi called the IFBB coach out on some of his statements on the Bikini category of bodybuilding shows. Doucette had previously suggested toning down certain elements of the bikini category, stating that they were getting overtly sexualized. However, the fitness influencer criticized him for perceiving the category in such a way. He also highlighted a post created by the Canadian Physique Alliance stating that Doucette was no longer a CPA judge owing to ‘using the credibility of the judging system for his own personal gain’.

To this, the coach finally decided to take apart rumors one by one with receipts. Starting with his opinion on various categories of bodybuilding shows, Doucette accepted that he did feel that the bikini category could use some toning down, the men’s physique category could impose some rules on sizing down, and the women’s wellness category shouldn’t prompt participants to grow out as much. He stuck by these opinions as he didn’t feel he was wrong.

He also discussed the CPA’s ban. According to Doucette, he never received any official email or letter from the organization explicitly stating that he was stripped of his credentials as a judge. Instead, he only received a phone call that called him out on leveraging his status as a bodybuilding judge to draw a crowd and make money.

“I laughed. Raise your hand, everybody, if you think the only reason I’m making money, that I have millions of followers, is because I say the words IFBB judge. How many of you are watching because of my status as a judge? I don’t think any.”

After his two videos on the judging criteria in Mr. Olympia and criticism on categories, Doucette pointed out that he even ended up with copyright strikes on his videos. For him, this meant censoring his opinions that he felt were harmless. Nevertheless, he wrapped up his rage by explaining his stance.

“I criticize, I give my opinions, I state facts. And if you disagree with me, that is fine. I don’t mind that.”

Doucette has often faced backlash over many of his rants about the use of PEDs by various bodybuilding icons. Although he seems to indulge in exaggerated headlines for his videos, fans claim he tells the truth like it is. Many of his video subjects, whom he takes time to analyze and criticize, turn out to be his friends. And while people enjoyed the drama, this incident seemed to divide fans.

Greg Doucette once faced backlash over stance on 21-year-old bodybuilder’s routine

Bodybuilding sensation Sam Sulek has often faced flak from Doucette for his claims of being a natural bodybuilder. The coach agreed that he did bank on the icon for his video to reach a larger audience. However, he didn’t want his career to tank.

The audience’s rage came from the theory that Doucette’s harsh words could lead to the young icon’s career sustaining permanent damage. However, he clarified that it was never his intention to do so. He made it a point to appreciate Sulek for the good aspects of his routine. This has led fans to confirm that the coach wasn’t doing it all for attention.