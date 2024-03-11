“Always a Threat for the Title”: Greg Doucette Vouches for Urs Kalecinski Ahead of Arnold Classic UK

After a power-packed show at the Arnold Classic in Ohio, Classic Physique contender Urs Kalecinski is preparing for another posing showdown at the Arnold Classic UK. He previously won the award for Best Poser but hopes to win the title this time around. Now, Kalecinski has a new cheerleader in the form of IFBB Pro coach Greg Doucette, owing to a recent Instagram post.

The duo met at the Ohio event, where Kalecinski participated in the Classic Physique category. Wesley Vissers eventually ended up winning the event, but fans admitted that the German held immense potential with his improved physique and stellar posing routine. Doucette seemed to agree with the notion.

The photo featured both bodybuilding icons showing off their ripped thighs. However, there was a difference in size and the kind of conditioning between their legs. Kalecinski had a bigger thigh with veins popping out. Whereas the coach achieved top-notch details with a smaller size.

Doucette pointed out the key difference between both builds in his caption. While his conditioning came from regular bicycling, Kalecinski’s legs were accustomed to hardcore workouts for active bodybuilders. Despite the range of activities they pursued to build their physiques, both icons looked impressive.

“@the.miraclebear and I showing off the difference between bike riding legs and bodybuilder legs.”

Doucette had prepared himself to support Kalecinski at the Arnold Classic UK and rooted for his performance. Revealing how the bodybuilder had a firm chance to grab the title, he appreciated the German bodybuilder’s attitude.

“He is always a threat for the title and an overall great human.”

Doucette had enjoyed the Arnold Classic Ohio weekend interviewing bodybuilders and fitness icons. However, he recently fell in trouble for his opinions on bodybuilding shows.

Greg Doucette unveiled his two cents on bodybuilding show categories he found problematic

Recently in a raging rant, Doucette sat down to address some rumors surrounding his take on various bodybuilding shows. It all started when he got involved in a tiff with fitness personality Jon Brodi, owing to his opinion on the bikini class, wellness, and men’s physique in particular.

According to Doucette, the bikini class became overtly sexualized in the past few years. He also spoke up about how men’s physique and the wellness categories had been promoting builds bigger than they originally began with. But this didn’t go well with Brodi, who pointed out how the coach had recently been stripped of his credentials as a judge by the Canadian Physique Alliance. Doucette then clarified that he never received any official notice about that and stood by his stance on the bodybuilding categories.