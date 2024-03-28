“It’s Just Too Suspect”: Greg Doucette Explains Why He Is Sure Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is on Steroids

Rob Moore recently featured fitness influencer and former bodybuilder Greg Doucette on his podcast on YouTube. They talked about many topics, and one of them included a serious conversation on WWE and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Doucette shared many opinions on Johnson, including suspecting him of being on steroids.

Grey Doucette delves into the inner workings of the human body, namely its muscles. He goes on to say that a natural body looks completely different in aesthetic terms that of a steroid user. However, this difference is something that normal people, without the knowledge can’t distinguish between.

He even says that only those with strong genetics can fight on an equal footing with steroid users. However, he further adds how different they will still look from the one who uses steroids for muscular growth.

Rob Moore then remembered when Doucette once accused The Rock of using steroids to maintain his tough body. Moore also got a quick response from the former bodybuilder.

Doucette elaborates on how The Rock’s physique has remained in good condition thanks to his use of many medications. The ex-bodybuilder continued by saying that the quantities of steroids used to achieve a certain look are not little, but rather enormous. He further explains himself:

“That’s my opinion. I would say he’s on everything. I would say at one point I could argue maybe just HRT but I would say to get your best physique in your 50s. It’s hard enough in your 40s, 30s, but in your 50s, it’s just too suspect.”

Moore wants to know why Dwayne Johnson isn’t talking about his steroid use, so he further questions Doucette. The ex-bodybuilder raised the possibility that The Rock would have troubles if he spoke out about such subjects. Doucette assumes that The Rock may think his fans would go down the same route as him, but he has another opinion:

“I think if he tells people, ‘I look amazing but I use these things to get this body and I don’t think you should copy me’ or perhaps say, ‘I have body dysmorphia. People want me to look this way and there’s a lot of pressure on me to look this way but I don’t want you to go down the same route as me because what if I die in 10 years from a heart attack. I think that would make a bigger difference than him just keeping things silent.”

Greg Doucette goes candid on controversial statements about bodybuilding categories

As a result of his frequent statements, Greg Doucette is the subject of numerous debates. The inflammatory remarks made by Doucette in several bodybuilding categories were the subject of a video by fitness influencer Jon Bordi.

Nevertheless, Bordi continued to bash Doucette by bringing up his dismissal from the role of Canadian Physique Alliance judge as a result of using his powers for personal benefits.

But, in his customary fashion, Doucette responded to each of these accusations leveled against him. He said that he criticized the bikini, men’s physique, and wellness divisions for toning down their contestants’ figures and reducing their overall size.

Having said that, he has simply said that his comments are personal opinions, and he would not retract any of them, and that he is alright with others disagreeing with him.