Jay Cutler Stuns the Bodybuilding World With His Transformation Pictures From Yesteryear

Fresh at fifty, Jay Cutler has managed to inspire multiple generations of fitness enthusiasts wanting to get in shape just like him. Now that it’s been years since he retired from bodybuilding, he keeps himself involved in the sport by making training content and hosting his podcast. Yet, one cannot forget the journey he’s been through since his teens to become one of the most iconic bodybuilders to have graced the stage.

The early 2000s were the time for mass monsters like Cutler and Ronnie Coleman to dominate the stage with their freaky builds. The former had every aspiring bodybuilder in a chokehold with his killer quads and overall conditioning, which eventually helped him overthrow the latter. In his recent Instagram post, he took a look back at his prime and deeper into the past, flaunting a jaw-dropping transformation.

The carousel featured two pictures – one from when he was apparently in his teens while the other clicked during his prime, sometime in the early 2000s. Both pictures had some striking similarities that shocked bodybuilding fans. Describing the theme of the post of the day, Cutler wrote in the caption:

“Transformation Tuesday…”

One of his fans was shocked at how a ‘natty’ Cutler still kept up his mass and conditioning despite not taking any PEDs or supplements.

“THE YOUNG NATTY MASSSSS”

Another chimed in, focusing on how he kept his quad width intact, if not better.

“You always had that crazy quad sweep!!”

Meanwhile, not everyone was there in the comments section to solely gawk at the bodybuilding icon. One joked about his attire in the two photos.

“amazing how much difference changing one’s underwear makes…”

But others acknowledge the decades-worth of training Cutler had to go through to succeed at the sport.

“Legends are not made overnight”

And lastly, fans couldn’t help but compare a teen Cutler to themselves at that age.

“At 17 or 18 years of age, Jay Cutler was twice as big as I have ever been.”

As he shone bright with his physique popping ever since he was young, Cutler’s fans knew it wasn’t just the power of nostalgia that drove him even today. He has just loved to train so much that he ends up housing a physique worth millions at 50 years old.

Jay Cutler once admitted to practicing an extreme training split

Cutler’s love for working out transcends time and age, which is why when he recently answered a question about his routine, he was almost ashamed to admit his schedule. Cutler revealed that after he tried four and five days of training, he now works out for all seven days of the week.

However, the shock didn’t end there since he also talked about the only instances of skipping workouts were traveling commitments. That aside, he made sure to visit the gym at least once a day by splitting his overall workout into two. That way, he would have to go in for cardio and end up performing a routine anyway.