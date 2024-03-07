“Congratulations to Our Champions”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates All Winners of the Arnold Sports Festival 2024 in a Recent Post

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 was an enormous success. The festival of bodybuilding included many events, showcasing both familiar and unfamiliar names to the international audience. After the occasion, Arnold Schwarzenegger used his social media to congratulate the winners.

The Austrian Oak also shared a few touching remarks for the winners. The 76-year-old was also mesmerized by the audience at his event. Not only that, Schwarzenegger received heartwarming responses from the lucky bodybuilders he tagged in his Instagram post.

Many bodybuilding fanatics adored the event, hence the post shared by Arnold became quite popular online. Schwarzenegger congratulated all the winners of the Arnold Classic 2024 in his Instagram post.

“What a weekend. Congratulations to our champions.”

Hadi Choopan won the Men’s Open, and Schwarzenegger began the list with that. Once again, the Persian Wolf shone on the stage, forcing Samson Dauda to settle for second place. Choopan was seen posing in the accompanying IG post, while Schwarzenegger was trying to get a couple of shots with his phone.

Mitchell Hooper, who had previously won the Arnold Strongman Classic, continued his streak as the winner this year. Even though there were many formidable contenders for the title, Hooper dominated the stage. Hooper lifted the trophy with pride as Schwarzenegger applauded in joy, as seen in the IG post. The Canadian strongman also replied to the IG post, saying, “thanks again, Arnie.”

However, in the Classic Physique division, it was a total shocker. Everyone was taken aback when Wesley Vissers beat reigning champion Ramon Rocha Queiroz to claim the title. Vissers also came to the comment section of the IG post, saying, “Such an incredible weekend and experience. One I’ll never forget.”

In the Arnold Strongwoman Classic, the decision was similarly close. On day two of the competition, Angelica Jardin defeated Ukrainian strongwoman Olga Liashuck with a score of .45, a margin of barely half a point. The American strongwoman’s pleasure as she raised the trophy was captured and uploaded to the IG post. The title winner also commented on the post, saying, “Thank you, such an honor to meet you.”

The Bikini International’s top two contenders were Aimee Delgado and Lauralie Chapados. Nonetheless, Chapados’ physique was deemed sufficient by the judges to make her the winner of the 2024 Bikini International. With this win, Chapados is now a three-time winner of the event in a row.

The World’s Strongest Fireman competition had 120 contestants. But only eighteen managed to advance to the final round. Among them was Marcus Waugh, who withdrew in 2023 after suffering an Achilles injury. As this was the time of his redemption arc, Waugh won the title and dedicated it to his children. Waugh also replied to the Instagram post, saying, “Was an honor to have one of my childhood hero’s present me with an award!!!”

The Wellness International final featured Isabelle Pereira Nunes and reigning champion Francielle Mattos. Nunes had to settle for second place, however, since the judges saw the reigning champion defending her title well with her best physique. She also commented on Schwarzenegger’s post and wrote, “Dream come true #prowellness”

With four powerful bodybuilders taking the stage, the atmosphere for the Arnold Classic Men’s Physique finals was electric. The leading candidates, including Kyron Holden, Vinicius Mateus Vieira Lima, Vitor Chaves, and Diogo Montenegro, were preparing for a fierce battle. However, as only one could win the title, Montenegro’s physique defeated his fellow Brazilian bodybuilder, Lima to take the title. The bodybuilding star also commented on Schwarzenegger’s IG post, saying, “Hard work and commitment!”

Twelve other athletes, including Ariel Khadr, were in line for the Fitness International event. But the reigning champion was miles ahead of the pack, as she won her third title. Khadr also responded to Schwarzenegger on his post, saying, “What an honor.”

Amazing things happened during the Pro Wheelchair event. Harold Kelly and Gabriele Andruilli were both present at the event. These two have won the same event once before and were the favorites going into it. However, things turned out to be completely different when Rajesh John clinched his first title at the Arnold Sports Festival.

Arnold Schwarzenegger provided a feast for his fans

Fans of bodybuilding had a field day during the Arnold Sports Festival. The event’s charisma and motivational factors attracted a lot of spectators from all over the world. While the offline stage was a full house show, many people tuned up in the live stream.

One fan of Schwarzenegger shared their gratitude, saying, “This was one of the best Arnold weekends ever, enjoyed watching it on the free livestream all the way from India. Arnold is the best.” A huge fan of the seven-time Mr. Olympia commented, saying, “There is nothing in the world more than Arnold loving you.”

The support that the Austrian Oak has shown to the Persian Wolf was appreciated by this fan, who said, “I really appreciate you dear Arnold! Thx for supporting to Hadi Choopan.” Another fan was just mesmerized by the photograph of Choopan with Schwarzenegger, saying, “Persian wolf and legend of bodybuilding Arnold Schwarzenegger in one frame.”

The event as a whole demonstrated Arnold Schwarzenegger’s esteem in the bodybuilding community. It is a great honor for the recipients of the titles, that he bestows personally on the sport’s rising stars and promising veterans.