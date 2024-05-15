Johny Munster and Arnold Classic Physique Winner Wesley Vissers’ Posing Battle Ignites ‘Next Mr. O’ Discussion

Many bodybuilders are looking for the perfect physique for the upcoming Mr. Olympia. Some of them also want to end Chris Bumstead’s reign as Classic Physique champion, which has lasted since 2019. With the Dutch bodybuilder Wesley Vissers winning two Arnold Classic Physique titles in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively, the odds of Cbum getting dethroned have been higher than ever.

The bodybuilding community has noticed the Dutch Oak’s efforts, and he was even complimented by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself at the Arnold Sports event. The 31-year-old has been consistently exercising his physique, which he often posts on social media to keep his admirers updated. However, this time on Johny Munster’s Instagram, the bodybuilder poses alongside the internet personality, engaging in a friendly physique battle.

The caption on the viral social media post states, “Next Mr. Olympia?” as the two bodybuilders pose to Adele’s popular song Skyfall. They begin with a front double bicep pose, and the difference between their physiques is immediately noticeable to anyone who follows bodybuilding. Munster and Vissers then attempt the 3/4 back posture from the opposite direction.

The bodybuilders shifted from the legendary Arnold positions to a side chest pose. When their friendly posture battle was over, they exchanged a kind gesture to end the video. As it went viral, fitness aficionados online shared their thoughts on the forthcoming Mr. Olympia.

While many predicted Vissers as the next champion, the others are on the boat with Cbum to win this year as well.

“Sorry but cbum will be the winner of 2024 too.”

Aside from the Mr. O discussion, this admirer praised the fitness influencer.

“Crazy how johnny has already more reach on Social Media than Wesley. Potential for not only an elite bodybuilder but also for one of the biggest fitness influencers we have ever had.”

The condition that Vissers has demonstrated since the Arnold Classic Physique US has surprised the bodybuilding world, and he has maintained it, as this user points out.

“Wesley looks good asf.”

Another admirer appreciates Munster’s appearance in comparison to the two-time Arnold Classic Physique winner.

“The fact you just recently hop on a juice is just showing how great your genetics are standing next to Wesley and looking not too far behind. Amazing!”

In the physique race, Cbum has also demonstrated tremendous development, and this fan is optimistic about the Canadian bodybuilder.

“When chris bumsted is here ,noone can win the mr olimpia.”

Until the action reaches the final stage of Mr. Olympia, there will be plenty of speculation about who will win. The sport is currently in its off-season, and the Dutch Oak has been setting his objectives for the remainder of the year.

Wesley Vissers Reveals his Major Destination While Preparing the Victory Meal

This year, Wesley Vissers added two Arnold Classic Physique titles to his resume. To commemorate his impressive achievements, he took to YouTube and posted a video for his supporters in which he is seen preparing his victory meal. While preparing his meal, he addresses a few popular questions from his community.

The off-season in any sport typically sees athletes enjoying time away from regular training. However, the Dutch Oak is someone who utilizes the time he has. He is determined to make the most of the next 200 days to practice in the gym, as this is the longest time he has had to prepare for any previous Mr. Olympia contests. Vissers’ goal is to claim the long-awaited Classic Physique title after ending Cbum’s run this year.