Wesley Vissers Reveals Off-Season Plans Alongside ‘Victory Meal’ Preparations

After winning two Arnold Classic Physique titles this season, Wesley Vissers made a victory meal to commemorate his win. The young bodybuilder recently posted the preparation video on his official YouTube channel. In addition, Vissers also discusses his future ambitions in the same video, as the bodybuilding industry is now transitioning into the off-season.

The Dutch Oak kicked off his 2024 campaign with a great start. He put a lot of effort into his preparation for the Arnold Classic Physique US, which he ultimately won by defeating Ramon Dino, his Brazilian rival.

Following that, Vissers started garnering a lot of attention and quickly became the talk of the bodybuilding community. A few weeks after winning, the athlete competed in the Arnold Classic Physique UK. To everyone’s amazement, he demolished his opponents while keeping the same form as in the US edition.

Even the bodybuilding legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger was impressed by Vissers’ flawless body, which he displayed in fashion throughout both performances.

Vissers is aware of the off-season, but aiming to compete at the 2024 Mr. Olympia, he has a busy schedule. He further reveals his thoughts on the time he has left:

“So since the Arnold Classic UK, I still have about 200 days until the Mr. Olympia, which will be on the 12th of October. So this can’t be a true full off-season, but it will be the most amount of days up until now since I think two years that I can build some muscle.”

The Mr. Olympia title is the bodybuilder’s primary goal. Being completely aware that Mr. Olympia will be one of the toughest events to compete at, Vissers is not ready to back down but is preparing for the challenge. Training hard, and gaining more muscle during this off-season will benefit the Dutch bodybuilder.

Vissers also remembers his prior Olympia tours, where he had to prepare for multiple shows continuously, leaving him with less time. Rather than simply bulking up as in a regular off-season, he says this is an improvement period for him. His objectives are clear, and he is eager to compete against Chris Bumstead, the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title winner.

Chris Bumstead vs. Wesley Vissers at Mr. Olympia Classic Physique 2024

In the past five years, Canadian bodybuilder, Chris Bumstead has dominated the Mr. Olympia stage. He has encountered multiple challenges from his rivals but has always found a way to overcome them to take the lead. This year, however, fitness enthusiasts have speculated that Wesley Vissers may pose a serious threat to Cbum.

The entire world was fascinated when the Dutch Oak glistened like gold during the Arnold Sports Festival. Having won two titles this season, he has his sight set on the Olympia stage and is already itching for more. It is with no doubt, that the Dutch Oak will be a serious competitor for other bodybuilders this year. However, reigning five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Champion, Chris Bumstead is no less a fierce competitor.