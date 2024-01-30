“Put the Machine Away!”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a ‘Big Misstep’ One Takes While Going for a Stroll

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Even at 76, fan favorite and former bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger is at the pinnacle of fitness. He does not step back while discussing fitness and health but instead works on ways to maintain them. The star who leads a healthy life ensures his fellow fitness enthusiasts do the same. With the help of scientifically backed information, he guides fellow enthusiasts in improving their health and lifestyle.

The Austrian Oak has yet again come up with a massive reveal in his recent newsletter that affects a person’s health and longevity. As we all know, walking is one of the healthiest and most beneficial ways of staying healthy and is doctor-recommended.

However, there is a common mistake, or, as Arnold says, ‘A Big Misstep’ we all make while walking. What could be that one mistake?

Multiple researches have proven that walking or taking a small stroll helps increase our heart rate. This also allows one to stay more positive and makes the mood happier. However, the latest studies have found that people who go on walks while using their phones do not gain any benefits from the exercise.

“Research suggests that using your phone while walking can increase stress and decrease mood.”

Another study cited by Arnold suggests that using your phone while walking increases stress levels. If you’re glued to your phone while walking or exercising, your heart rate can decrease, which makes you feel less relaxed, less connected to nature, develop bad posture, and feel more negative than usual.

“Put the machine away! There are many good uses for phones and a time for social media. But when you’re exercising, it is not the right time.”

In conclusion, Arnold says that using social media before a workout makes you feel weaker and leads to mental fatigue. In addition, he said, people who keep their heads down and look at their phones while walking affect their health and gait.

Therefore, when working out or going for a stroll, it is best to avoid using phones, as it helps us stay healthier and has other benefits. And Arnold recently spoke about one such benefit that walking can provide.

Arnold Schwarzenegger points out how walking avoids a major disease

The Terminator actor, who always pushes for a healthy and active life, revealed how walking is a promising workout. Walking helps fight multiple diseases, and one among them is memory loss. The former California governor feels that walking is the solution for people who tend to be more forgetful or worried about their memory.

“Research suggests that walking helps you fight memory loss and strengthen your brain.”

According to multiple studies, scientists have proven that walking improves creativity, memory power, and processing. Thus, it strengthens your brain. This helps you fight memory loss. Hence, taking small steps or strolls during the day is wholesome. A good cardio session increases blood flow to the brain and strengthens network connectivity.