7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How Vitamin D Can Be “The Dementia Defender” in the Latest Edition of His Newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

Former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, after talking about how vitamin D can help prevent Alzheimer’s in some way, is now back with another study that shows how crucial this vitamin is for brain health.

Schwarzenegger, in the latest edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, claims that vitamin D can help in the prevention of another brain disease, dementia. The 7-time Olympia hails this vitamin as “The Dementia Defender.” While citing research, Arnold wrote:

“Research also suggests that those with higher levels of Vitamin D are 40 percent less likely to develop dementia. “

Per Arnold’s newsletter, more than 12,000 people’s health was tracked for over ten years. Though many factors could be responsible for the likelihood of the disease, low levels of vitamin D was one of the main variables related to its diagnosis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals stunning numbers that develop dementia due to lack of vitamin D

The Austrian Oak also mentioned that women, in comparison to men, who took regular vitamin D supplements in equal proportions had better protection from this disease. “(49 percent vs. 26 percent). While those with the APOE4 gene (linked to dementia) had lower protection against this disease despite regular supplementation, “(33 percent reduction for those with the gene compared to 47 percent reduction for those without).“

The results that Arnold mentioned contained people who did not take proper doses of vitamin D, which were quite astonishing. Nearly three-quarters of people who participated in the study developed the disease in less than a decade.

“Overall, 75 percent of people in the study who didn’t take vitamin D developed dementia within ten years, whereas only 25 percent of people who took vitamin D developed dementia.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that the most critical finding is that if a person is pro-active, the chances of developing dementia are far less. If a person starts taking supplements before noticing any signs of cognitive issues, they could be better protected from the disease.

From Arnold’s past two editions of the newsletter, it seems like vitamin D plays a critical role in maintaining good brain health. Be it protection from Alzheimer’s or dementia, a proper dose of vitamin D, in the form of sunlight or supplements, might do a lot of good.