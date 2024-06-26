Larry Wheels and Calum Von Moger Share a Heartfelt Moment During a Candid Chat About Dark Past

Calum von Moger has gone through some rough patches in his life that he has gradually opened up about. The Aussie bodybuilder who shot to popularity when he played the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a movie stuck to bodybuilding for a while before life went haywire.

Recently, he was featured on fitness icon Larry Wheels’ podcast where he talked about his life, some of his darkest moments, and how he emerged from that to become successful. Throughout his candid chat, Moger focused on his brother’s untimely death and his battle with suicidal thoughts as he tried to come to terms with the tragedy.

In 2023, during a visit to the Arnold Classic in Ohio, Moger found out that his brother, Eddie was missing. Upon returning home and investigating, they found that he unfortunately took his life, leaving his devastated brother behind. Since then, Moger took an extended break from social media to cope with the loss.

Speaking to Wheels about the aftermath of his brother’s passing, he recalled how this time last year, his mental and emotional health was in shambles. Despite some of his questionable actions previously, he claimed he’d never been suicidal up until that point.

“That was the rock bottom for me cause I wasn’t…suicidal (in) my life before. Like I never really thought about…people thought that I was.”

Although he did not grow up close to his brother, they eventually connected as adults, and the bodybuilding icon admitted his conflict on how he did not have a clue about his brother’s struggles. The incident eventually led him into a cycle of guilt, with Moger recalling how he plagued himself with blame and questions.

“I started like blaming myself for certain things, like I think…oh s**t this is awful, could I’ve done anything?…Like you start…playing this guilt game…”

Eventually, Moger rose from his past and has been spending time healing and working on himself and his physique. Throughout his ordeal, fans have served as his support system, often complimenting his strength. But Moger also had another elite bodybuilder to thank for playing an integral part in his life.

Calum Von Moger admits how Jay Cutler inspired him in his life

Years ago, when the Aussie hunk had moved to the US for work, he met several fitness icons at the time, including Jay Cutler. Being his first celebrity sighting at Gold’s Gym, the former Mr. Olympia recalled how he cheered for Moger way before he rose to popularity.

Seeing him at the gym with a promising physique, Moger remembered how the bodybuilding veteran had been extremely kind and encouraging. The words stuck with him throughout his life as he went on to become a fitness star himself.