“I Didn’t Want to Be Ordinary”: Calum Von Moger Reveals His Biggest Celebrity Inspiration to Jay Cutler

Australian fitness icon Calum von Moger’s life has been a roller coaster ride with some of the deepest dips one could endure. Having found himself in a controversy surrounding various incidents, his darkest time emerged when he lost his brother. Yet, he pushed through, and his inspiration, whom he recently revealed to Jay Cutler on his podcast, had a crucial role to play.

Cutler had invited Moger on his show to talk about fitness, some of his past incidents, and his current journey. He had initially risen to popularity after portraying the role of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie ‘Bigger’. However, fans grew to love his style and workout techniques before he found himself entangled in various problems.

Cutler spoke to him about his trajectory of life and where it led him to at this point, with Moger revealing some rare anecdotes. Of all the stories he could recall and share, the Australian remembered his priceless moment of meeting his inspiration.

Moger had once been training at the Gold’s Gym briefly, during his stint in America, where he met up with various fitness icons. When the bodybuilder asked him about his first celebrity sighting at Gold’s that invoked a sense of awe, he confessed it was, in fact, his first meeting with Cutler himself.

“I think you were one of the very first… it’s a shame [didn’t even think of] asking for a photo.”

At the time, looking at Moger’s physique and aesthetic looks, it seemed like Cutler could already tell that he had a bright future ahead. The Australian recalled how, of all the people he’d met in the country, the former Mr. Olympia was extremely kind towards him.

“You pumped my sails up. You gave me a boost and you gave me some really good like lasting motivational words that resonated in my head.”

Throughout his journey, Moger managed to make it through despite some serious adversities that deeply affected his mental health. He has recently been emerging in the spotlight after taking an extended break from public appearances.

Calum von Moger Shares His Brother’s Tragedy with Jay Cutler

Further into their detailed conversation, Cutler addressed Moger’s biggest and most recent tragedy. In 2023, his brother Eddie passed away by suicide while he was returning from the US after a bodybuilding convention.

Times had already been tough for the Australian, who had just overcome his injuries to get back into fitness. He recalled signing a contract with a fitness brand before receiving the news of his brother missing. His worst fears came true when he set out to return home and got to know of the tragedy. With a shattered heart, he battled more of his demons before finally getting to where he was now.