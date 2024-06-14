Mike Mentzer Once Debunked a Common Misconception of Endurance’s Role in Bodybuilding

Numerous misunderstandings about bodybuilding have plagued the industry, frustrating newcomers who also believe in these falsehoods. One example is endurance, which refers to the amount of time and sets that a fitness enthusiast completes during their gym sessions. However, Mike Mentzer flatly disputed this notion in a resurfaced audio tape published on Instagram by @mikementzers.

Even though the former Mr. America is long gone and the world has advanced significantly, many of his recommendations are still relevant, as he was a visionary in the sport.

The pioneer of HIT explains that bodybuilding should never be equated with endurance. He argues that many gym aficionados spend a lot of time exercising and pushing themselves beyond a certain threshold, which eventually produces no specific results on their physique and, in some cases, might injure them in the form of injuries or ailments caused by overtraining.

After totally obliterating the endurance aspect of the sport, Mentzer thereafter underlines the genuine objective of bodybuilding, stating:

“Your actual literal purpose is to go into the gym and intelligently do what nature requires, to trigger the growth mechanism into motion, then get the hell out, go home, rest, and grow.”

The late icon emphasizes that there is no shame in training for only 20 minutes, even if it is sufficient to achieve the necessary push-to-failure approach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Mentzer (@mikementzers)

He encourages his followers to focus more on the recovery process rather than spending hours in the gym because endurance has never played a role in strength training, which is the superior way of shaping the physique.

Mike Mentzer once gave the best alternative to cardio

While cardiovascular and aerobic activities may be beneficial, Mike Mentzer believes that weight training could offer similar benefits. The interviewer in the resurfaced audio tape, who claimed to be a fan of cardiovascular exercise, questioned the late icon about whether performing cardio for around an hour every day can give maximum health benefits.

However, Mentzer emphasizes that the weight loss component of cardiovascular activities is highly dependent on the quantity of calories consumed, as overeating, even while practicing cardio, would result in weight gain.

To maximize the benefits, a person should not rest much between sets when weight training, as they will be keeping an age-adjusting pulse rate, resulting in a healthy heart and lungs, including supporting skeletal muscle tissue growth due to the production of a cardiovascular training effect.