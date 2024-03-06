“Most Deserved Victory I’ve Ever Seen in This Sport!”: Fans Overwhelmed With Emotions as Wesley Vissers Shares a Victory Update, Post Winning the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique Title

With his outstanding physique, Wesley Vissers decimated his opponents in the Arnold Classic Physique title fight. The event caught the attention of a lot of viewers due to its high level of competition. Recently, Vissers posted a video of himself striking various poses during the event.

Advertisement

Wesley Vissers posted this video on his Instagram, and in no time it captured the attention of a lot of fans. There would be almost zero fans who missed out on the coverage of the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival, as the level of competition it provided this year was top-notch.

A lot of people who are into bodybuilding dream of competing at such high levels. On the other hand, only a select few ever get to the very top. However, the Dutch Oak finally put his name in the record books after winning the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique title. It was a happy Vissers post-victory, as anyone can see in the caption of his IG post:

Advertisement

“Arnold Classic Ohio ’24. We did it guys, we did it.”

Vissers opened the video with a fantastic Atlas pose. The bodybuilder stood up slowly, grinning widely, and then committed to a vacuum pose. He also flexed his biceps by doing the front double biceps pose. After that, Vissers brought back fond memories for the audience by striking a few of Arnold’s iconic poses.

In an act of flawless exhibition, the bodybuilder performed a side chest position. After that, he struck a huge rear double-biceps pose while facing away from the audience. With a massive expression on his face, Vissers also struck the most muscular stance, with all the lights from the stage falling on his body of pure muscles.

A lot of people were thrilled for Vissers since winning the title was a huge accomplishment for him. A long-term fan of Vissers commented on the IG post, saying, “Been watching you since 2017. Glad you finally did it.” This fan was just overwhelmed with emotions, as they said, “This is the most deserved victory I’ve ever seen in this sport! Congrats champ!”

Advertisement

Just like gold recognizes gold, a fitness influencer commented, saying, “One of the OGs finally getting the recognition he deserves.” Another fan pointed out how crucial the posing was, saying, “I mean, the guy looks amazing but the posing won the show! He knows how to showcase his physique.”

Wesley Vissers filled with joy while receiving the award from Arnold Schwarzenegger

During his previous appearance at the Arnold Classic, Wesley Vissers secured a tenth-place finish. But this year is different, the Dutch Oak just crushed the competition. It was also a monumental occasion when the Dutch Oak and the Austrian Oak, Arnold Schwarzenegger met. Schwarzenegger presented Vissers with the title.

Recognized by a legendary figure like Arnold, this honor would mean a lot to any bodybuilder. But that’s not all, as Schwarzenegger used the opportunity to praise Vissers’ physique, describing him as a “true classic bodybuilder.” Being able to look like those 70s bodybuilders is every current enthusiast’s fantasy, therefore, it is a blissful praise indeed.