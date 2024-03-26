Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How to Choose Appropriate Weight for Best Gains

A wide variety of weight-training programs are available. A lot of people go through the normal procedure of weight training daily, but HIT is just on another level. Your Gym Rat‘s YouTube channel included quotations from bodybuilding icon Mike Mentzer, who shared advice on how to find the sweet spot between repetitions and weight for the best muscle gains.

Building muscle is a whole other ballgame. Muscle hypertrophy, or the process by which muscles expand during healing from damage sustained during exercise, is the key. However, exerting one’s full exercise effort is the only certain way to achieve optimal recovery.

Following HIT’s footsteps, Mentzer asserts that a reasonable and rigorous 6-10 rep range is optimal with proper weights. The late icon emphasized the need to push oneself to one’s absolute limit.

According to the bodybuilding icon, it is the procedure that the person exercising this must adjust to, even if they fail to try for maximum reps:

“You’re doing curls and by the 8 rep you clearly recognize you aren’t going to get 9 or 10 to failure. You’re not going to fail at 9 or 10. You’re going to fail at 13 or 14. That’s okay. Don’t stop and reload at number 8. Go to failure at 13 or 14 or even 15, and don’t do even half a set more than is suggested.”

What Mentzer proposed was to push the limitations even further. According to the late icon, it’s normal even if an individual fails after a certain number of intense repetitions. He pointed out how overtraining is simple, but it requires a lot of time and effort to get the hang of it.

This whole process will also help the individual find their ideal weights to train. With an example, Mentzer explained:

“If in another workout you’re doing curls again, and by the 3 rep you see you’re not going to fail at 6 or 7 or 8 or 9 or 10, but at 4 or 5, don’t stop and reload there either. Fail at 4 or 5. Your next workout, you’ll get 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 or even more.”

Mike Mentzer highlighted the ultimate muscle growth hack

Muscles become more resilient when they recover from exercise. Nevertheless, this recuperation mechanism will only activate properly during the most intense activity. Because of its direct correlation to muscle hypertrophy, Mike Mentzer stressed the significance of this training intensity for muscle development.

The late legend brought attention to the fact that, despite our inherent diversity as human beings, the muscle development process is universal. To get the most out of one’s exercise, he stressed the need to push to the maximum limit of the intensity of workouts.