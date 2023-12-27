With the Help of a 10-Year Diet Study, Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How “Few Eating Habits Can Make a Big Difference” in Overall Health

Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Xxx Terminator325 Jpg Usa Ca

At the beginning of 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger started his daily newsletter. And now, when the year is about to end, Schwarzenegger is back with a topic that most of his followers would love to read. In the latest edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnie writes about some simple eating habits that, if one follows, could help improve overall health.

In the section “The 10-Year Diet Study,” the Austrian Oak starts by stating that there is no “one best” diet. Every person has a different metabolism. And that’s the reason that despite some people giving their best in following a particular or popular diet, they are still unable to lose fat or achieve the fitness goals they have made.

So, Arnold, with the help of a 10-year diet study, has found that following some healthy habits while making a few changes in diet can help lose fat, gain muscles, and improve overall health.

“A 10-year study examined more than 17,000 people and found that a few eating habits can make a big difference.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that regardless of genetics, eating behaviors play a significant role in bettering overall health. Further, he listed a few healthy habits (some eating changes) that, if followed, would guarantee results.

Arnold Schwarzenegger lists healthy habits to improve overall health

The Austrian Oak writes that eating more than 400 grams of fruits, veggies, and a quarter grams of fiber each day is a must. While consuming fruits and fiber remains important, limiting saturated fat and sugar to less than 10 percent of your daily caloric intake is crucial for your heart and overall health.

The former governor of California suggests keeping one’s total dietary fat below 30 percent of the daily calorie intake. And he also emphasizes taking regular potassium. A minimum of 3.5g of the mineral, which helps muscles contract and supports normal blood pressure, is also one of the major food elements Arnie asks you to include daily in your diet. Potassium can be found in many foods, like potatoes, avocados, bananas, dairy, and salmon, to name a few.

These diet recommendations are more of a blueprint for what amount of macros one should consume than the exact foods to eat. This gives freedom in selecting the food while just keeping a few pointers in mind.

Schwarzenegger concludes by mentioning that even if you follow a few of these habits, you can build better ones and improve your health. He also stresses that the best diet is the one that is sustainable.

“And that’s a great reminder that the best diet is the one that you can follow.”

Though the year is ending, Schwarzenegger’s knowledge and science-backed articles, which help so many, are definitely not coming to an end. With the new year arriving, Schwarzenegger focuses on further increasing his village and sharing his wisdom on health and fitness with more and more people.