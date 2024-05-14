Bodybuilding World Rejoices as Ronnie Coleman Turns 60

Across the bodybuilding world, not many have gained the status of being the GOAT of the sport. But Ronnie Coleman has always been a class apart in that case, with his successful career and being a role model for almost everyone in the industry. His story has been no short of an inspiration, and his passion for bodybuilding made him one of the most important figures in the history of the sport.

Having pushed through several health-related setbacks, he recently turned 60, and the celebrations were no short of grand. The entire bodybuilding world got together on the occasion to celebrate their favorite athlete and competitor crossing another milestone.

In a YouTube video, Coleman’s team put together birthday wishes from several bodybuilders and fitness influencers who looked up to him. These were some of the biggest names in the field, including his old onstage competitors like Jay Cutler, Dennis Wolf, Dorian Yates, etc.

All of them appreciated his contributions to the field and thanked him for always shining the light and paving the path for younger bodybuilders. Yesteryear veteran Wolf, who went head-to-head with Coleman in 2007, called him his motivating force.

“Ronnie, you’ve been an inspiration for millions of people, including me. You are the GOAT, the greatest of all time. I wish you Happy Birthday for a 60th…and very important, stay healthy, much love, take care!”

Big Jay, Derek Lunsford, Personal trainer CT Fletcher, founder of Panatta Fitness, Rudy Panatta, strongmen Eddie Hall and Brian Shaw, and influencers Juji Mufu, Jesse James West, and Big Boy Baker were among several others who wished him on his birthday. Heath even admitted how he couldn’t believe his idol turned sixty.

“I’m happy that you’re able to celebrate sixty freaking years of bada***ry…every time I see you, you always have a smile on your face and you’re always willing to offer up some good advice.”

But none of these wishes matched what his biggest onstage rival, Cutler, had to say about him. Having always called Coleman his idol, he had a heartfelt wish both on video and as a separate post on Instagram.

Jay Cutler’s special dedication to Ronnie Coleman

It’s not every day that one gets to witness two of the biggest rivals bond over the sport and beyond, setting examples of their friendship. But Cutler and Coleman have always been on the best terms, touring the world together for bodybuilding.

“Happy 60th birthday to the greatest of all time, my idol, and the man that made me realize greatness. I hope your day is as legendary as the mark you’ve left on the world of bodybuilding.”

His post featured a carousel of their pictures over the years across various posing shows and panel sessions. All of them reminded fans of the great times the duo shared and their contributions to the field of fitness.