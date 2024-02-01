“Have to Force Growth”: Championing Heavy Duty, Mike Mentzer Once Challenged Aspiring Bodybuilders to Grow Muscles

The bodybuilding world has seen some of the greatest minds in the form of innovators who changed the trajectory of the sport. One of them was Mike Mentzer. With his own twist to high-intensity training, the late icon made a legacy for newcomers to gain inspiration from.

In a resurfaced clip, Mentzer addressed a group of aspiring fitness enthusiasts, talking about the effectiveness of high-intensity training. By now, it is fairly certain that the method involves more strength and less time spent in the gym. The late icon elaborated on this.

He began by questioning the difficulty of obtaining growth. Any fitness routine involves time and effort. Therefore, no matter how one approaches muscle growth as their ultimate aim, the path to it is full of hurdles.

Therefore, Mentzer circled back to the nature of high intensity being a demanding approach. Since growing in size is not an easy process, one could not expect HIT to go delicately on aspiring bodybuilders.

“We all know growth doesn’t come easily. You literally have to force growth.”

Mentzer stressed that if one needed to force their body to grow, it couldn’t involve the use of light weights and weak reps. That would not lead to the desired results and might even hamper one’s progress. Instead, bodybuilders needed intensity and a lot of push in order to achieve visible outcomes.

“The harder you train, the faster you grow. But the harder you train, the less time you can spend training.”

The intensity and duration of the workout, therefore, go hand-in-hand. One could exert a lot of force into each rep, but going by Mentzer’s heavy-duty training rules, an individual would then need an increased recovery period to recuperate. Ideally, the late icon once even revealed his entire week’s worth of training routine that guaranteed desirable gains.

Mike Mentzer once listed an entire week’s heavy-duty workout

Mentzer’s HIT version involved a few rules that his mentees stuck by. He split the workout into two parts – active exercises and rest periods. Days at the gym involved performing just one set of each workout that the bodybuilder pushed to failure.

After an intense day at the gym, however, Mentzer suggested a rest time of 72 hours. Since the individual pushed the muscles to failure, the body needed time to heal and get stronger. He directly links muscle growth to recovery. Therefore, one must go all the way to make that happen. The late legend was ahead of his time with his ideas and logic. That’s why his techniques are popular even today.